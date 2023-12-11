easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director Declaration 11-Dec-2023 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 December 2023 easyJet plc ('easyJet') Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director designate of Land Securities Group plc with effect from 11 December 2023. For further details please contact easyJet plc: Institutional investors and analysts Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: RDN TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 290964 EQS News ID: 1793533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2023 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)