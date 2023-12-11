Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
11.12.23
09:14 Uhr
5,624 Euro
+0,022
+0,39 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5725,60210:03
5,5705,60210:03
Dow Jones News
11.12.2023 | 08:34
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director Declaration 
11-Dec-2023 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 December 2023 
easyJet plc 
('easyJet') 
 
Director Declaration 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed 
as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director designate of Land Securities Group plc with effect from 11 
December 2023. 
 
For further details please contact easyJet plc: 
Institutional investors and analysts 
 
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 290964 
EQS News ID:  1793533 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.