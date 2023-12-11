Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has signed a 20-year contract with EDF Renewables for the supply of 20 GWh/year of renewable electricity. This partnership will start in 2026 and will cover 70% of Bostik's electricity consumption in France.

Starting from 2026, 70% of the electricity consumption across Bostik's 8 French sites will come from solar energy. This initiative complements the ongoing efforts of Bostik's teams to reduce the CO2 emissions from their activities.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with EDF Renewables, a significant step for the Group, which aims to further reduce its carbon footprint. By choosing to source electricity from locally produced renewable sources, Bostik strengthens its commitment to increasingly decarbonized production, firmly positioning itself towards a more environmentally friendly economy, in line with Arkema's overall vision" stated Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President of the Adhesive Solutions segment (Bostik).

Carlotta Gentile Latino, Executive Vice President France onshore operations at EDF Renewables declared: "We are very pleased to sign this contract with Arkema, which strengthens our long-term partnership. The teams at EDF Renewables are committed to working with our customers to offer innovative solutions and support businesses in their energy transition by supplying low-carbon electricity

This contract, which marks an important milestone in the transition towards decarbonized energy, is consistent with Arkema's actions to reduce its CO2 emissions in line with the 1.5°C trajectory by 2030, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is an international energy company which develops, builds and operates renewable power generation plants.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF Renewables deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In every country, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

At the end of 2022, EDF Renewables operates a net installed wind and solar capacity of 11.4 GW (18.5 GW gross) worldwide. Mainly present in Europe and North America, EDF Renewables is pursuing its development by taking a position in promising emerging markets such as: Brazil, China, India, South Africa and in the Middle East. Historically active in onshore wind and photovoltaics, the Company is now strongly positioned on offshore wind and floating wind as well as in new technologies such as energy storage, floating solar and agrivoltaism.

For more information: www.edf-renouvelables.fr

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edf-renouvelablesand on Twitter @EDF_RE in French and @EDF_Renewables English.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

