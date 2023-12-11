Today, VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of (DOOH) home supply-side platform, announced a partnership with the Carbon Intelligence Platform, Cedara, a supporter of Ad Net Zero. In an industry first for a programmatic DOOH (prDOOH) player, VIOOH has shared publicly its impression intensity carbon emissions (grams CO2e) per ad impression for 2022, which is 18% below the programmatic open web benchmark.

Based on Cedara's measurement, VIOOH generated 0.28 grams CO2e per ad impression in 2022, well below the Cedara ad platform benchmark of 0.34, which is based on programmatic open web vendor data. VIOOH worked closely with Cedara on a comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory assessment across its operations, including programmatic media activity, which contributes the majority of Scope 3 emissions. As part of its measurement process, Cedara not only analysed data sets from business operations, but also activity data from media delivery, data centres, and media owners, amongst others.

As a comparison with other media channels, a March 2023 KPMG study in France of Energy Performance1 estimated that the energy consumption of DOOH was 0.32 gCO2e, compared with a range of between 0.55-0.66 gCO2e for digital internet media, based on a calculation per audience impression.

"At VIOOH, we are passionate about analysing the environmental impact of VIOOH's programmatic DOOH advertising activity," said Jean-Christophe Conti, Chief Executive Officer at VIOOH. "We're proud to have achieved a lower carbon footprint than industry averages for the open web, which clearly demonstrates the benefit of using the broadcast, one-to-many, environmentally considerate nature of prDOOH. With DOOH being increasingly planned within multi-channel programmatic media strategies, our industry-leading sustainability credentials reinforce the many benefits that prDOOH brings to advertisers looking to understand not only the effectiveness but also the environmental impact of their media mix."

"We have been impressed with VIOOH's desire to understand the impact of prDOOH and their commitment to sustainability and transparent accountability. Through proactive measures, like those adopted by VIOOH, we can all contribute to a sustainable future. It is crucial for businesses around the world to adopt regenerative corporate policies to turn the tide in our fight against the climate crisis," said Eric Shih, Chief Operating Officer at Cedara.

VIOOH will continue to measure its carbon impact and make this information available to partners and clients, in order that they can make informed sustainability decisions on their media allocation. Further initiatives will be announced in due course.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible within omni-channel digital campaigns. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 22 markets, with more to follow.

For more information, please visit www.viooh.com, follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Cedara

Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US and UK. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.

1Source: KMPG Mar 2023 "Analyse comparative de la performance énergétique, économique et sociétale de la publicité extérieure".

