

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Monday reiterated its underlying EBITDA guidance for the full year, still expecting it in the range of 132 million pounds to 138 million pounds.



The company also backed its plans to open at least 60 new outlets this year.



The company's investor event will be hosted today by Andrew Rennie, CEO and Edward Jamieson, CFO at 16:00 GMT.



Shares of Domino's moved down 1.77%, to close at $394.90 on Friday on New York Stock Exchange.



