DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.7166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1737010 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 291048 EQS News ID: 1793753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2023 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)