Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9058624 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 290972 EQS News ID: 1793599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2023 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)