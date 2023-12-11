Latest assessment by EcoVadis of corporate sustainability performance places RWS in top 9% of companies in category

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that its sustainability achievements over the past year have been recognized by being awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of over 100,000 rated companies.

Silver medals are awarded by EcoVadis to the top quartile of companies participating in its programme worldwide. RWS achieved an overall score of 66/100 (a three-point increase over last year), placing it in the top 9% of companies in the industry category 'Other professional, scientific and technical activities.'

EcoVadis highlighted 111 strengths in RWS's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme over the past year including:

Exceptional policy on major environmental issues

Endorsement of the United Nations Global Compact and Science Based Targets initiative

Labour and human rights policy covering diversity, equity and inclusion, career management and training, social dialogue, working conditions and employee health and safety

Comprehensive policies on ethics issues

Speak-up reporting procedures

Incident response procedure to manage breaches of confidential information

Comprehensive sustainable procurement policies on both social and environmental factors

"We're proud to have earned this recognition from EcoVadis, which validates our strategy and continued focus to drive improvements across our business," explains Carla Matthews, Head of Sustainability and ESG at RWS. "We take our role as a key component of the global and sustainable supply chain seriously and look forward to sharing our success in this area with our clients worldwide."

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis provides its clients with a single platform, universal scorecard, benchmarks and performance improvement tools to measure the impact of their sustainability programmes.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211184893/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105