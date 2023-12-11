Vantage Markets UK receives three awards at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage (or Vantage Markets), is honoured to announce it has received three prestigious accolades at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards, reaffirming its standing as an industry leader in the brokerage space for professional traders.

For 2023, Vantage received the "Best Professional Trading App" award, the "Best Professional Trading Platform" award, and the "Most Trusted Broker" award.

This marks the second consecutive year that Vantage has claimed top honors at the Professional Trader Awards. In 2022, Vantage won the accolades for "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App", solidifying its reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions to professional traders consistently.

Hosted by renowned awards organization Holiston Media, the Professional Trader Awards is now in its fifth year. The recognition received from these voter-led awards was particularly significant, as the 2023 edition of the awards had witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 11,500 votes cast by 1,900 unique voters. This record-breaking engagement reflects the industry's recognition of the exceptional standards set by top brokers like Vantage.

David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK, said, "It's a great honor for us to once again be the recipients of these esteemed awards for the second consecutive year. This distinction reflects the relentless dedication and effort of our Vantage team. Our unwavering focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing a superior trading experience has been at the forefront of our efforts. These accolades are not just a nod to our previous achievements, but they also motivate us to continuously set higher standards in the days to come."

To our esteemed clients at Vantage, your confidence in us has been the fundamental pillar of our accomplishments. We are deeply grateful for your ongoing support and trust," added Shayer. "We also extend our sincere gratitude to Holiston Media and the organisers of the Professional Trader Awards. Their exceptional efforts in advancing the professional trading industry's standards are truly commendable," he concluded.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and an award-winning* trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

