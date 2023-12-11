Holo Metaverse Group Announces Holo MIHL: A Holo Foundation Milestone in the Holo Industry's Digital Transformation

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / On November 29, 2023, the Holo Metaverse Group will introduce the Holo Metaverse Intelligent Home Library (Holo MIHL) at a grand event in Beijing's 798 Opportunity Space. Themed "Holography-Driven: Books Connecting the Universe," this brand launch signifies a pivotal advancement in the intersection of technology and publishing. Building upon the innovative strides made at the "First Meet in New York - Holo Foundation Hosted Press Conference for 2023 Metaverse Ecology Summit," the Holo Metaverse Group is now marking another significant milestone. On November 29, 2023, the Holo Metaverse Group will introduce the Holo Metaverse Intelligent Home Library (Holo MIHL) at a grand event in Beijing's 798 Opportunity Space. Themed "Holography-Driven: Books Connecting the Universe," this brand launch signifies a pivotal advancement in the intersection of technology and publishing.

The Holo MIHL launch, a collaborative effort spearheaded by Penguin Random House North Asia and the Holo Metaverse Group, is co-organized by Holo Space (Hainan) Technology Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Wenmei Cultural Technology Co., Ltd. This event is also marked by strategic partnerships with CITIC Publishing Group and China Translation & Publishing House, illustrating a strong union of industry leaders.

Ms. Fibona Ning, founder of the Holo Metaverse Group, conveyed her vision for the future and the group's unwavering mission through an important video speech. She emphasized the Holo Metaverse Group's commitment to "shouldering the responsibilities of our times and creating societal value," underscoring the continuous pursuit of innovation for the betterment of national enterprises and societal advancement.

Key figures like Xu Weidong, Executive President of Holo Metaverse Group; Yang Guangjie, Deputy General Manager of China Translation & Publishing House; and Xue Hua, Deputy General Manager of CITIC Publishing's Government and Enterprise Service Department, graced the event. Their presence, alongside scholars and media from various industries, highlighted the significance of this momentous occasion.

The launch showcased the Holo MIHL's pioneering application in the Metaverse realm, blending technology with reading to revolutionize traditional reading methods. This innovation offers a novel immersive reading experience, redefining the way readers engage with literature.

Penguin Random House North Asia's collaboration enriches the Holo MIHL with a vast array of book resources and a global perspective, enhancing the platform's content quality and international reach. This partnership also presents opportunities for greater international collaboration, fostering exchanges and cooperation between Chinese entrepreneurs and the global community.

CITIC Publishing Group's involvement, as a major cultural service provider in China, brings a diverse range of book resources to the Holo MIHL. Their extensive operations in digital reading services, chain bookstores, and cultural value-added services align perfectly with the Holo MIHL's goals, offering culturally relevant activities and knowledge services tailored to local market needs.

The addition of China Translation & Publishing House, known for its focus on internationalization, language translation, and cutting-edge technology, further strengthens the Holo MIHL's integration into the Chinese market. This partnership ensures the provision of more intimate and precise services, catering to local cultural understanding and demands.

Through the combined global resources and influence of Penguin Random House North Asia, the Holo MIHL is poised to introduce an array of international books and cultural resources, offering a comprehensive and global learning experience to domestic entrepreneurs.

The Holo MIHL aims to serve as a multifaceted platform for entrepreneurs, not only providing holographic books and clubs but also integrating advanced technologies like AI and digital humans to deliver a more comprehensive and personalized service experience.

The digital human industry, encompassing design, production, operation, and marketing, is carving out new growth avenues in sectors like film, gaming, entertainment, and education. This launch event put a spotlight on cutting-edge technologies such as the Metaverse, blockchain, and AI. Blockchain technology, known for its decentralized, transparent, and traceable attributes, is redefining our understanding of value systems. The Holo Metaverse Group, with its global reach, has established 112 industrial spaces worldwide. The Holo Metaverse Intelligent Home Library (Holo MIHL), a key component of the Holo Metaverse ecosystem, is at the forefront of technological innovation. It is creating new opportunities and platforms for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiding them to navigate the complexities of financial markets more effectively.

In the current era of comprehensive digital transformation, modern intelligent technologies are increasingly being integrated across various sectors. The development of the Holo MIHL represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the holographic industry. By harnessing intelligent technology, the Holo Metaverse is bridging the gap between offline and online business activities, facilitating optimal resource distribution, and promoting industrial evolution and upgrading. The Holo MIHL is not just a critical element in the future trajectory of the holographic industry; it is also a vital platform for SME entrepreneurs, fostering a symbiotic environment for mutual growth and benefit.

With the application of intelligent technology and the cohesive development of the industrial ecosystem, the Holo Metaverse is poised to deliver enhanced convenience and benefits to consumers and businesses alike. This initiative is set to lay a robust foundation for the international expansion of national enterprises, driving innovation and growth in the global market.

About Holo Foundation:

Based in New York and founded in 2023, the Holo Foundation is a government registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in servicing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with digital transformation. The Holo Foundation has established its leadership in three pillar fields: industrial restructuring and integration, metaverse, and blockchain. We are a value-oriented team dedicated to exploring, understanding and harnessing the power of blockchain technology to bring about a more transparent and secure world sharing equal access to global resources, superior forces and comprehensive innovation. At Holo Foundation, we empower small and medium-sized enterprises to foster collaborative thinking with digital transformation to further drive business innovation. By closing the loop on market penetration and metaverse and blockchain technologies, we help businesses grow and expand their portfolio and recognition through optimized user experiences. A boldly inclusive, mobilized, and global innovation-inspired and value-oriented community that ignites, enables, and celebrates technological excellence and science-informed business decisions and actions.

Media Contact:

Tenny Lo

Public Relations

tennylo@holo-foundation.org

5169985689

Website:

www.holo-foundation.org

SOURCE: Holo Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com