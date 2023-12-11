HippoFi, Inc.: HippoFi Ships International Orders and Expects Sales to Exceed $20 Million in the New Year

HippoFi's wholly owned subsidiary, PUR Biologics breaks into the international market.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / HippoFi's (OTC PINK:ORHB) biotechnology business PUR Biologics, began selling and shipping products for international use, closing out a phenomenal year of accomplishments.

"These orders are a result of hard work and dedication from our valued distribution network consisting of 250 distributors and over 300 sales representatives. The growth and accomplishments of PUR Biologics over the last 12 months are well beyond our expectations. Combining our team of business and scientific experts, global partners, and best-in-class technologies, with our world-class distribution network has established PUR as the 'Authority in Spinal Biologics' and will drive significant sales in the year ahead." shared, CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi.

The market for spine surgeries utilizing biological implants is estimated to be worth $3.5 billion, with 1.62 million surgeries performed each year.

Wiggins continued stating, "Our business is primed for strong sales growth in 2024 and expected to track over $20 million. We see significant upside for HippoFi and its Shareholders as the market continues to embrace our technologies and solutions aimed at helping patients heal faster and enjoy a higher quality of life following their surgical procedure."

In closing Wiggins highlighted, "Our latest acquisition of the activeOrb technology from ZIMMER BIOMET positions us to take an even larger share of the $3.5 billion opportunity related to bone-growth solutions."

----

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi is a healthcare innovator and publicly traded company, delivering proprietary technologies in the multi-billion-dollar Spine, Orthopedic, and Cancer markets. The company's purpose is to improve patient care and outcomes by utilizing biotech and AI technologies to address degenerative and diseased conditions affecting the quality of life.

HippoFi's business is designed to drive company value by commercializing and monetizing innovative solutions, acquiring assets, and licensing technologies, establishing strategic partnerships and industry alliances, and leveraging its worldwide sales channels. The operations of the company comprise of two segments: Regenerative Therapeutics and Intelligent Automation.

HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutics division is actively developing and deploying scalable biological solutions into the $1.37 Trillion (13.96% CAGR) biotechnology market through its wholly-owned subsidiary - PUR Biologics.

Capitalizing on HippoFi's established partnerships with ZIMMER / BIOMET, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, BPB Medica, Precision Spine, and others, PUR Biologics' team of industry experts, pioneering scientists, and world-class medical professionals are utilizing the company's powerful patent portfolio and proprietary technologies to commercialize advanced technologies that improve bone growth in spinal fusion procedures, regenerate joint cartilage and intervertebral disc, eliminate pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, joints, and the lower back, and deliver a cell-based immunotherapy to help defeat cancer.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com .

Contact

HippoFi, Inc.

949-323-2330

info@hippofi.com

SOURCE: HippoFi, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com