Montag, 11.12.2023
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
PR Newswire
11.12.2023 | 11:06
Hummingbird Bioscience Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Angèle Maki as Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced the appointment of Angèle Maki, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.

Piers Ingram, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hummingbird Bioscience said: "We are delighted that Angèle is joining our team. Her deep experience as a business development leader combined with her proven ability to execute on strategic transactions in biotech and pharma, makes her invaluable to our journey in bringing precision medicines to patients."

Dr. Maki has two decades of experience in the biotech and pharma industry, with a track record of successful deals and partnerships across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities including significant numbers in antibody therapeutics. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development at ReCode Therapeutics, where she led business development, corporate development, investor and public relations. At ReCode Therapeutics, she was part of the team that raised a USD 120Mn series B extension. Prior to ReCode, Dr. Maki held business development roles with increasing responsibility starting at Medarex followed by BMS (which acquired Medarex), Genentech, Merck & Co, and Eli Lilly.

"I am excited to join Piers, Jerome, and the Hummingbird Bio Board of Directors and investors in driving the mission of delivering precision therapeutics to patients with unmet need. I believe Hummingbird Bio's approach to precision medicines and its promising clinical antibody assets will redefine the next generation of precision therapeutics," said Dr. Maki.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases. The Hummingbird Bioscience model combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. The company harnesses this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling the team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development. The company is currently developing two clinical-stage assets: HMBD-001, a humanized anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel epitope on HER3, and HMBD-002, a humanized anti-VISTA IgG4 monoclonal antibody. Both programs are currently in Phase I studies. At Hummingbird Bioscience, the commitment to rigorous science, teamwork, and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic.

For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hummingbird-bioscience-strengthens-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-angele-maki-as-chief-business-officer-302011004.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
