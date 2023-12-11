Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2023 | 11:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Red Tiger

ROME, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, has announced its new partnership with renowned software provider Red Tiger. This collaboration brings an exciting array of new games to Italian players.

As one of the leading names in the industry, NetBet Italyis constantly seeking opportunities to enhance its gaming portfolio and deliver unparalleled entertainment to its customers. The partnership with Red Tiger, known for its innovative and high-quality gaming content, is a testament to NetBet Italy's commitment to offering the best possible experience to its players.

Among the exciting games now available at NetBet Italy are Red Tiger's acclaimed titles, including Dynamite Riches Megaways, Gonzo's Quest Megaways, and Piggy Riches Megaways.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are delighted to partner with Red Tiger and bring their exceptional Megaways games to our Italian players. We are committed to offering our customers the best gaming experience possible, and this collaboration allows us to continue delivering on that promise."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it
NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.