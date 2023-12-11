NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Red Tiger

ROME, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, has announced its new partnership with renowned software provider Red Tiger. This collaboration brings an exciting array of new games to Italian players.



As one of the leading names in the industry, NetBet Italy is constantly seeking opportunities to enhance its gaming portfolio and deliver unparalleled entertainment to its customers. The partnership with Red Tiger, known for its innovative and high-quality gaming content, is a testament to NetBet Italy's commitment to offering the best possible experience to its players.

Among the exciting games now available at NetBet Italy are Red Tiger's acclaimed titles, including Dynamite Riches Megaways, Gonzo's Quest Megaways, and Piggy Riches Megaways.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are delighted to partner with Red Tiger and bring their exceptional Megaways games to our Italian players. We are committed to offering our customers the best gaming experience possible, and this collaboration allows us to continue delivering on that promise."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.