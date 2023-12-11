Anzeige
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 December 2023

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 07 December 2023, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.5679

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22

£14.5679

e)

Date of transaction

2023-12-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.5679

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22

£14.5679

e)

Date of transaction

2023-12-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON


