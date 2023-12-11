Acer Reports November Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 20.11 Billion, Showing YoY Growth for Five Consecutive Months

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its November consolidated revenues at NT$ 20.11 billion with 3.9% growth month-on-month and 6.4% growth year-on-year (YoY), marking the fifth consecutive month of YoY growth. Year-to-November revenues reached NT$ 217.63 billion. Business highlights for November include:

Notebook business revenues grew 6.6% YoY

Desktop business revenues grew 42.6% YoY

Commercial[1] business revenues grew 29.8% YoY

Acer's strategy to create multiple business engines has continued its momentum. While public subsidiaries have reported their results according to regulations, highlights from business under incubation in November include:

Altos Computing revenues grew 55.2% YoY

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 36.8% YoY

Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues grew 93.3% YoY

Acer announced its further commitment to ESG in Dubai during COP28, launching products such as its carbon-neutral Vero 16 laptop and a full line of power storage solutions, from home-use to industrial-grade battery energy storage systems.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer