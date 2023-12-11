ISG, an independent research firm, has recognized Mercans as a Leader in its exclusive Global Managed Payroll Services (Multi-Country) ISG Provider Lens 2023 report. Among 36 Payroll Solutions and Services vendors assessed comprehensively, Mercans emerged as a clear industry leader. This prestigious acknowledgment by a leading analyst firm solidifies Mercans' position as a technology leader in the payroll industry.

ISG praised Mercans for its Digital Transformation in Streamlined Payroll. Mercans' single platform gross-to-net payroll engine is revolutionary and has disrupted the global payroll industry. Its G2N Nova is the only stateless global payroll application that enables generating gross-to-net payroll calculations across 100+ countries in seconds and without storing any employee data. This disruptive and innovative approach to global payroll has become the pathway for multinationals to fully digitalize their global payroll operations. In addition to being the only global gross-to-net payroll application, G2N Nova delivers completely autonomous and touchless payroll experience, drastically reducing payroll processing times and costs.

Mercans' proprietary payroll technology has changed the traditional aggregation and manual processes based global payroll model by eliminating the need for in-country subcontractors and third-party software solutions. Mercans' payroll platform can be seamlessly integrated with any HR software and allows electronic generation and submission of statutory reports across the globe. G2N Nova cutting-edge horizontal architecture makes it possible to consolidate payroll processing and reporting on a single software that powers SaaS and managed payroll services across thousands of companies and more than 100 countries.

Mercans CEO of Payroll SaaS, Vishwanathan Arunachalam (Vish), emphasized, "This recognition underscores our comprehensive product and service offerings, robust market presence, and enduring competitive position. We are committed to innovative practices and competitive stability."

Strengths commended by ISG for Mercans:

Streamlined, Efficient Processing

Tailored Service Packages

Technological Prowess

Global Expertise

Rachel Anderson, Lead Analyst at ISG, commends Mercans, stating, "Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology and services. Its proprietary HR Blizz global payroll infrastructure, coupled with native calculation engines, serves the requirements of 160 countries with remarkable finesse."

This distinction showcases Mercans' dedication to innovation and excellence in Global Payroll Services, setting a high standard for the industry's future.

Read the full ISG Provider Lens 2023 report here.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans' revolutionary global payroll platform HR Blizz enables SMBs Enterprise businesses to manage payrolls across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform.

