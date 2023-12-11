Anzeige
Montag, 11.12.2023
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300
11.12.2023 | 12:22
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 35/2023
Copenhagen, 11 December 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.
The following transactions have been executed from 04 December - 08 December 2023:
Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement285,443 33,582,691
4-Dec-23 15,000 122.71 1,840,670
5-Dec-23 19,080 123.10 2,348,786
6-Dec-23 22,000 120.30 2,646,673
7-Dec-23 12,000 118.57 1,422,821
8-Dec-23 6,512 118.08 768,927
Total, 04 Dec - 08 Dec 202374,592121.039,027,876
Bought from CAF, 08 Dec 2023* 33,877 121.03 4,100,136
Bought from CWO, 08 Dec 2023* 15,623 121.03 1,890,853
Accumulated, under the programme409,535 48,601,556
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 04 December - 08 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 791,284 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.91% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 35 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7130b91b-72d0-4795-8875-ef5a0f868ca0)
  • PDMR notification CAF 8 Dec 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce8358ea-f6c7-482d-8aaf-a7de7a159214)
  • PDMR notification CWO 8 Dec 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3de86a51-40ea-493a-8c5b-edaa9b946554)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bdae7bf6-77c5-4371-9528-b2b4a150b1b1)

