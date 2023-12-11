Wood Group (John) Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Director declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcement by National Grid plc that Jacqui Ferguson, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc with effect from 1 January 2024.
Jacqui Ferguson has notified the Board of the Company that she does not intend to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2024 and will resign as a Non-Executive Director upon conclusion of that meeting.
Jacqui Ferguson will step down, and Brenda Reichelderfer will be appointed, as Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary