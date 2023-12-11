Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.12.2023 | 12:42
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcement by National Grid plc that Jacqui Ferguson, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc with effect from 1 January 2024.

Jacqui Ferguson has notified the Board of the Company that she does not intend to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2024 and will resign as a Non-Executive Director upon conclusion of that meeting.

Jacqui Ferguson will step down, and Brenda Reichelderfer will be appointed, as Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary


