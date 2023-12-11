Wood Group (John) Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcement by National Grid plc that Jacqui Ferguson, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc with effect from 1 January 2024.

Jacqui Ferguson has notified the Board of the Company that she does not intend to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2024 and will resign as a Non-Executive Director upon conclusion of that meeting.

Jacqui Ferguson will step down, and Brenda Reichelderfer will be appointed, as Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary