NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

On December 7, 2023 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Executive Director Performance Awards Restricted Stock Unit Awards Kevin Murphy 7,669 9,699 William Brundage N/A 4,036

No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.

Performance Awards

The Performance Awards will only vest upon the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three-year period, subject to continued employment through such performance period. Details of the performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company. Subject to the achievement of the foregoing vesting criteria, the Performance Awards will vest on October 12, 2026.

Restricted Stock Units ("RSU")

The RSU awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued employment with the Company, on October 12, 2026.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of performance awards under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,669 USD US Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the

Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,699 USD US Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the

Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,036 USD US Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

December 11, 2023

