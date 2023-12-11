CyberCube, the insurance industry's leading cyber analytics company, has launched Version 5.0 (v5) of Account Manager, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed explicitly for underwriters.

Account Manager v5 extends the capabilities of Portfolio Manager, CyberCube's portfolio modeling product. For clients that license both solutions, this gives them the ability to quantify how much any individual account impacts the loss profile of their overall portfolio in seconds, without requiring any additional modeling resources or delay.

The latest version of Account Manager expands the financial quantification insights leveraging CyberCube's latest catastrophe loss modeling for single-risk evaluation needs, to help carriers proactively assess and manage their CAT loss exposure at the point of underwriting. Account Manager v5 also includes several data enhancements aimed at improving the quality of company footprints, signal measurements, and versioning, each of which contributes to improved signal and score efficacy.

John Anderson, CyberCube's Principal Product Manager for Account Manager, said: "Underwriters need a wide variety of insurance-relevant insights to help them make profitable decisions, in real-time on a single risk perspective as well as on a portfolio basis. Adding complexity to that process can hurt the customer experience, increase costs, and potentially lead to poor decisions. With Account Manager v5, underwriters now have access to a wealth of underwriter-focused insights with a few clicks, enabling them to quickly, accurately, and easily inform all facets of their decision making."

Ashwin Kashyap, CyberCube's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said: "CyberCube is renowned for its best-in-class cyber models. With this latest release, underwriters can, for the first time, leverage our models to incorporate marginal risk metrics into their workflow. This will enable them to proactively manage the diversification and profitability of their books of business."

Account Manager v5 is now available and is the latest enhancement to CyberCube's continuously evolving suite of solutions and services.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company's cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations quantify cyber risk to facilitate placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners. It is backed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital, individuals from Stone Point Capital and Scott G. Stephenson. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

