

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has found the 2.6-billion-euro state aid to German electric utility company RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY.PK) to be in line with EU State aid rules.



According to the German coal phase-out law, the use of coal to generate electricity will be phased out by 2038. Germany entered into agreements with RWE and Lausitz Energie Kraftwerke AG or LEAG to bolster the early closure of lignite-fired power plants.



Accordingly, in 2021 it notified the commission of its plan to compensate the operators with 4.35 billion euros. RWE lignite installations located in the Rheinland were earmarked with 2.6 billion euros.



In March 2021, the commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Germany's plans amounted to State aid.



Further, Germany notified the commission of an amendment regarding its agreement with the electric utility that included a revised method of calculation of RWE's forgone profits that justified the 2.6 billion euro compensation.



In light of these events, the commission concluded that the measure constituted state aid and based its decision on the necessity for RWE to phase out its ignite-fired power plants, which are currently profitable.



It has found the measure appropriate and proportionate as it finds the state aid is limited to the minimum necessity and does not lead to overcompensation given the current net value of RWE's forgone profits is higher than the current net value of the compensation.



