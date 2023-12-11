Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.12.2023 | 13:54
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IAMFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

11 December 2023

IamFire plc

(To be renamed WeCap plc)

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Pursuant to special resolution 5, the Company is in the process of changing its name to "WeCap plc", and a further announcement will be made in the coming days. The Company ticker will also change to "WCAP".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Advisor):
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Tennyson Securities Limited (Corporate Broker)

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)


