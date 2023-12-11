Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Nia Ground (NIAT) on December 7, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the NIAT/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





Nia Ground (NIAT) is a turn-based NFT game that blends Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn models, offering all players, including those unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the chance to play without initial costs and earn incentives through gameplay, PvP tournaments, and the unique 'Crypto War' mechanism that encourages market research and learning.

Introducing Nia Ground: An innovative F2P/P2E NFT-based RPG game

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Nia Ground (NIAT), an innovative Free-to-Play (F2P) and Play-to-Earn (P2E) turn-based NFT game that stands out in the digital gaming landscape. Designed to be accessible to all players, it requires no upfront payment to start playing, effectively removing the financial barriers often associated with NFT games. NIA Ground blends the excitement of traditional gaming with the emerging world of blockchain technology, allowing players to earn incentives through their gameplay. This combination of F2P and P2E models offers a unique gaming experience where players can enjoy the game and earn incentives simultaneously.

The game's mechanics are inspired by popular turn-based RPGs like Summoners Wars and Final Fantasy, featuring both PvE (Player vs Environment) and PvP (Player vs Player) modes. Players engage in strategic battles, collect heroes, and acquire various in-game items, which can be sold or used to enhance their gaming experience. One of the standout features is the Hero Fusion system, which allows players to merge heroes to create powerful new characters, adding a layer of strategy and customization to the gameplay.

NIA Ground also introduces a distinctive feature called Crypto War, aimed at educating players about the cryptocurrency market. This mechanism offers in-game advantages tied to real-world market awareness, encouraging players to learn and engage with the crypto market. This feature not only adds an educational element to the game but also bridges the gap between traditional gaming and the world of cryptocurrencies, making it appealing to a broad spectrum of players.

The game's economy is built on a two-token model, using NIAT as an investing token and $NIAT for in-game activities. This structure ensures a stable and sustainable in-game economy, allowing players to earn through various activities like participating in tournaments, trading in the marketplace, and staking tokens. With its focus on accessibility, community engagement, and innovative use of NFTs, NIA Ground is poised to make a significant impact in the gaming world, appealing to both casual gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike.

About NIAT Token

The NIAT token is an integral component of the NIA Ground gaming ecosystem, serving as a versatile digital currency within this innovative Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn platform. As a fungible token, NIAT operates on a dual-token model, distinguishing itself as both an investment and utility token. It is used for a variety of in-game transactions and activities, including purchasing and renting NFT assets, participating in game modes, and staking for higher membership tiers. This approach not only underpins the game's economy but also provides players with a tangible means to earn and trade within the game, ensuring an engaging and sustainable gaming experience.

Based on BEP20, NIAT has a total supply of 4 billion (i.e. 4,000,000,000). The distribution of the token is allocated as follows: Hardcap at 1%, Ecosystem 19%, Team 15%, Development 15%, Foundation 10%, Partnership 15%, Marketing 10%, and Advisors 15%. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 7, 2023. Investors who are interested in NIAT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about NIAT Token:

Official Website: https://nia.monster/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x80E4E80279200f9930376C42431b2d7E246372C6

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

