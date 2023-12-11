Elizabeth Chabe: Now Available for Pre-Order: "The Giant's Ladder: The Science Professional's Blueprint for Marketing Success"

Unique new book provides toolkit for scientists and entrepreneurs to gain recognition for their work

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / "The Giant's Ladder: The Science Professional's Blueprint for Marketing Success," the new book by science marketing expert Elizabeth Chabe, is now available for pre-order ahead of its official launch on Jan. 23, 2024. This essential read for science professionals offers a comprehensive toolkit to transform innovative products and services into market-leading success.

The Giant's Ladder Book Cover

This is the cover of the forthcoming book, "The Giant's Ladder: The Science Professional's Blueprint for Marketing Success"-available now for pre-order from Amazon and your favorite book retailers.

Designed for scientists and professionals striving to gain visibility and credibility for their work in the marketplace, "The Giant's Ladder" reveals the secrets to marketing in the science and technology sectors. The book covers a spectrum of topics from foundational marketing insights to advanced data optimization strategies, all tailored for science and technology-focused industries. It is designed to guide readers through the process of turning their innovative discoveries into industry standards.

"With 'The Giant's Ladder,' I wanted to address a significant need: helping scientists and entrepreneurs translate their groundbreaking ideas into market successes on a larger scale," said Chabe. "This book is a direct response to the challenge of empowering these brilliant minds with the marketing knowledge they need to bring their innovations to a broader audience, ensuring their work receives the recognition and success it deserves."

Key Features of the Book Include

Taking the First Step: Fundamental insights and planning for your marketing journey.

Fundamental insights and planning for your marketing journey. From Product to Narrative: Effective storytelling techniques in marketing.

Effective storytelling techniques in marketing. Blueprints for Success: Crafting robust marketing plans for scientific innovations.

Crafting robust marketing plans for scientific innovations. Big Ideas: Creative approaches for compelling marketing campaigns.

Creative approaches for compelling marketing campaigns. Channel Tactics: Maximizing media channel reach and engagement.

Maximizing media channel reach and engagement. From Exhibit Halls to Podiums: Navigating trade shows and public speaking.

Navigating trade shows and public speaking. Data-Driven Decisions: Utilizing analytics for informed marketing choices.

Utilizing analytics for informed marketing choices. And More

About the Author

Elizabeth Chabe (MBA, MS) is a recognized leader in science marketing and has helped drive innovations from niche to industry changing. As the CEO of High Touch Group, she has strategically elevated clients in biotech, diagnostics, and manufacturing to global prominence. Her work has been featured in major publications like The New York Times, Popular Science, and CNBC. Elizabeth's expertise offers a powerful blend of tactical skill and market foresight, and her influence is instrumental in shaping scientific product marketing. To learn more about Elizabeth, visit elizabethchabe.com. For the full media kit, visit elizabethchabe.com/media-kit.

To Pre-Order

"The Giant's Ladder: The Science Professional's Blueprint for Marketing Success" is available for pre-order on Amazon and other major retailers.



Contact Information

Nhi Ngo

Publicist

inquiries@elizabethchabe.com



Related Images

The Giant's Ladder Book Cover

This is the cover of the forthcoming book, "The Giant's Ladder: The Science Professional's Blueprint for Marketing Success"-available now for pre-order from Amazon and your favorite book retailers. Elizabeth Chabe, author of the book "THe Giant's Ladder"

ELIZABETH CHABE (MBA, MS) is an author, entrepreneur, and recognized strategic marketing expert of science, engineering, and technology innovations. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Popular Science, Fast Company, & Science.

SOURCE: Elizabeth Chabe

View the original press release on accesswire.com