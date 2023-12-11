Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') today announced a significant shift in its executive leadership and Board composition. Following a comprehensive performance evaluation by the Board of Directors, Mr. Charles Park has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, succeeding Mr. Marshall Gunter. Mr. Park has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, and Mr. Gunter has resigned from his position on the Board. The Board's decision reflects a strategic move to enhance the Company's direction and performance.

Mr. Park, who has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, is known for his extensive experience in the banking and technology sectors. His new role as CEO and his appointment to the Board of Directors, indicates a crucial phase in Datametrex's journey towards renewed strategic focus and innovation.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Park stated, "I am fully committed to steering Datametrex towards a dynamic future. Our focus will intensify on harnessing the intersection of technology and healthcare, driving innovation, and unlocking new growth avenues. I am eager to lead our talented team and share our renewed strategic direction with our stakeholders very soon."

This leadership transition is a decisive move by Datametrex, signaling a shift towards a more robust integration of technology and healthcare. It demonstrates the Company's resolve to pursue innovation and excellence relentlessly. Stakeholders can anticipate an imminent update on the Company's revised strategy, outlining the path forward under Mr. Park's guidance.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology. For more on Datametrex's insights into AI, cybersecurity, telehealth, and healthcare, please visit our YouTube channel and the company website.

Investor Relations

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

