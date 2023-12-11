

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA), Monday said it named current Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Global Services, Stephanie Pope as the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, effective January 1, 2024.



The COO position is newly created, the company said in a statement.



Also, the company said that it is on the look out for Pope's successor to lead Boeing Global Services.



In pre-market activity, Boeing's stock is moving down 0.48%, to $244.22, whereas it closed at $244.70, up 3.11% on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.



