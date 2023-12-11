

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc depreciated against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc edged down to 0.8816 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.8784.



The franc weakened to 1-week lows of 0.9486 against the euro and 1.1088 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.9455 and 1.1018, respectively.



The franc is seen finding support around 0.92 against the greenback, 1.00 against the euro and 1.15 against the pound.



