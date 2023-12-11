Information Services Corporation: ESC Appoints New President

ESC's COO, Jeff Fallowfield appointed President of ESC

Fallowfield is a 30-year industry veteran with proven leadership and strategic capabilities

ESC to continue planned, strong growth path, leveraging best in class products and solutions



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced that Clare Colledge will be stepping down from her role as President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, ESC Corporate Services Ltd. ("ESC"), effective December 31, 2023. Concurrent with this departure, the Company is pleased to announce that Jeff Fallowfield has been appointed President of ESC, effective January 1, 2024.

Jeff Fallowfield has over 30 years of leadership experience, including 8 years as the President, Corporate Development at LGM Financial Services and 5 years at HSBC as a Senior Vice Present in their Auto Financing division. His focus at ESC will be on leveraging our best-in-class products and solutions and customer service to facilitate ongoing organic growth, maintain operational stability, and support process improvement to ensure continued success for ESC.

Shawn Peters, President & CEO of ISC, said, "Since stepping into my role as President & CEO of ISC, ensuring that we have the right talent at various levels of the enterprise as well as a robust succession plan for key positions has been a critical focus for me. Today's announcement reflects that plan." Peters continued, "Clare has led ESC through a period of strong growth and I want to thank her for her contributions during that time. I am confident that Jeff is well positioned to lead our next phase of planned, strong growth as both a champion of excellence at ESC and as a member of our senior leadership team."

For sales inquiries or to request a product demonstration of ESC's best-in-class Registry Complete platform, please visit our website at https://www.eservicecorp.ca/contact/

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to retention of key employees and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and ISC's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca