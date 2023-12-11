Introducing the Carolina Manor House: Franklinton's Premier Event Complex

Combining Victorian Charm With Modern Elegance

FRANKLINTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Carolina Manor House is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand new event complex, offering a truly exceptional experience for any occasion. Nestled in the heart of Franklinton, this magnificent venue combines the splendor of a restored 7,000-square-foot Victorian mansion, a versatile event hall, enchanting tree houses for overnight lodging, a beautiful amphitheater, and a picturesque outdoor chapel and patio.

The Carolina Manor House

Franklinton, NC, Event and Wedding Venue

Built in 1902-1904, the centerpiece of the Carolina Manor House is its immaculately restored Victorian mansion. Every detail, from the exquisite period-inspired architecture to the finest craftsmanship, showcases the grandeur and elegance of a bygone era. The mansion boasts stunning event spaces that ooze sophistication and charm, offering an intimate ambiance for weddings, corporate events, galas, and more.

Adjacent to the mansion is the Carolina Manor House Grand Hall, a contemporary space designed for versatility and functionality. With a seating capacity of up to 200 guests, the hall is the perfect setting for conferences, banquets, and extravagant celebrations alike.

Unique to Carolina Manor House are the rustic and enchanting tree houses, offering cozy and charming overnight lodging options for guests. These tree houses provide a one-of-a-kind experience, blending comfort with nature's serenity. Ideal for romantic getaways, retreats, and family gatherings, the tree houses guarantee an unforgettable stay amidst the beautiful countryside.

For outdoor events, Carolina Manor House offers an enchanting amphitheater that can accommodate large audiences. Surrounded by the beauty of nature, the amphitheater provides a stunning backdrop for concerts, theatrical performances, and outdoor ceremonies. Additionally, the outdoor chapel and patio are available for intimate wedding ceremonies and other special occasions, providing a picturesque setting amidst manicured gardens and stunning landscapes.

"We are delighted to invite the North Carolina community and beyond to experience the magic of Carolina Manor House," said Jessica Tilton, Event Manager at Carolina Manor House. "Our legendary Victorian mansion, coupled with the versatile event spaces, tree houses, and picturesque outdoor settings, make us the ideal destination for unforgettable events. Whether you're planning a wedding, a corporate retreat, or a concert, we have the perfect space to make your vision come to life."

Discover The Carolina Manor House, Franklinton's premier event complex, at 312 East Mason Street, Franklinton, NC. To learn more about the different spaces available and to book your next event, visit our website at www.thecarolinamanorhouse.com or contact our events team at info@thecarolinamanorhouse.com.

