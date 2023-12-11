Stock Day Media: US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Real-World Applications of Its Drone Detection Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIZ, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

"Could you elaborate on the types of drones and detectors that US Nuclear is developing?" asked Dunehoo. Goldstein shared that the Company provides a wide range of chemical, radiation, and biological detectors, which have a variety of applications. "We have a very wide suite of chemicals, radioactive materials, and toxins that we can detect with these sensors including Fentanyl, gun powder, explosives, war gases and more mundane contaminants like PFAS forever chemicals and even methane leaks that cause climate change" said Goldstein. "We also create doorway monitors and handheld detectors with similar capabilities."

"When did these technologies come to the forefront of the market?", asked Dunehoo. "US Nuclear was the first company to put radiation detectors on drones, and we are certainly the only one to offer this complete suite of drone mounted detectors." shared Goldstein, adding that the Company's systems allow first responders to evaluate hazardous areas and gather information in an effective way while protecting the health and safety of the first investigator or responder . "We consider our drones to be forensic detectors, because bring back such important data " he added. "Maintaining Border Security requires interdicting personnel, vehicles and packages that carry dangerous and toxic materials. Our drones even make it possible to pre-check the vehicles that are waiting in line," continued Goldstein. "With fixed detectors, this is not possible."

"Do you have an example of a recent case study where US Nuclear's drones were utilized?", asked Dunehoo. "Yes, we had an aerial situation where a plane had landed and was suspected of having radioactive materials in it," said Goldstein. "When it landed, we were able to do a complete fly over back and forth to evaluate exactly where the radioactivity was coming from."

"How does this technology get into the hands of the people who need it?", asked Dunehoo. "We publish regular press releases and we have a very active sales department," said Goldstein. "We try to let the public know what it is that we can do and why they should be interested," he said. "We prefer to sell the detectors and drones together as a package, because not every drone offers a way to mount our sensors, and because we like to test the system as a whole prior to shipping, so the customer can put the drone into service quickly and with confidence."

"Could you tell us about Cali From Above?", asked Dunehoo. "Whereas US Nuclear builds and sells the drones and detectors, Cali From Above is primarily a service organization," explained Goldstein. "We travel the country and train first responders on how to use their drones," he said. "We can show them how to use it as a defense and safety tool," said Goldstein. "We are also introducing a new service, which allows police officers to send drones out to investigate evening disturbance calls."

"Are there any upcoming catalysts for US Nuclear Corp. that you would like our listeners to know about?", asked Dunehoo. "We have now found a partner to both help us market our products, as well as to join us to create a larger company, which we can discuss in our next interview," said Goldstein. "There are good things happening in the future."

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow within the aerial and radiation detection space.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

