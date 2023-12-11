Limerick has proven to be a key hub for the technology company celebrating its 7th year in Ireland

WP Engine,the WordPress technology company serving millions of web developers, agencies and brands worldwide, today announced 20 new job vacancies at its culturally award-winning Limerick offices as the company continues to expand across Europe.

Managed WordPress customer growth in Europe for WP Engine has multiplied from just over 3,000 in its first year, to now over 18,000 across the continent, representing a 450% increase over nine years. WP Engine boasts hundreds of thousands of WordPress developers across EMEA using developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, Smart Search, and more.

WP Engine's European presence began with its London office opening in 2014, followed by Limerick in 2016 and then expanding into Poland via Kraków in 2019.

Over the past seven years, WP Engine Ireland has grown from a team of 10 to over 150 employees across Ireland. Originally focused on technical WordPress support and product engineering, the team now encompasses nearly all functions of the business in Limerick and greater Ireland.

Earlier this year, WP Engine was named one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland and a Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work (GPTW), awards that have been received by the organization year after year and distributed by GPTW, the global authority on workplace culture.

WP Engine Ireland highlights the importance of the Irish tech industry, especially from a broader European level, which serves as a spark for further investment in the region and the company's future growth.

Limerick site lead and Senior Director of Product at WP Engine, Haidee McMahon, commented: "Our office in Limerick is essential to our European strategy that seeks to build expertise across Europe in specialized products like Atlas that enable decoupled WordPress, and eCommerce. We're delighted by the superb emerging talent that we can employ to support Ireland's growth in the tech industry and more specifically WP Engine's growth on a global scale. We're proud of the essential role we are now playing in our international operations."

Darren O'Dywer, Lead Recruiter for Europe at WP Engine, stated: "Ireland boasts exceptional engineering prowess, especially within the realm of eCommerce. As the Irish tech industry continues to produce global tech leaders and trailblazers. WP Engine is dedicated to nurturing this talent, expanding the functions that are present here, investing in individuals, and continuing its progress in developing unparalleled technical support in Europe".

"We really are doubling down and building a team in Ireland, that is given a world-class working environment to thrive, and is focused on providing the best quality operations possible".

Taking the spirit of the company's core values, Irish team members also devote time and effort to a number of social initiatives as part of WP Engine's wider Engine for Good corporate social responsibility program. Those initiatives include supporting the careers of women in tech, as well as a number of charities local to Limerick-these all include some level of company fund-matching.

Vacancies at WP Engine Ireland include software engineering, pricing analysts, technical support roles and more. All positions embrace both hybrid and remote working. Candidates are encouraged to apply for the vacancies above, and more, on the following webpage.

