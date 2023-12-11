Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Unveils Exciting Flavor Profiles for 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / As the year comes to a close, Nitches (OTC Pink:NICH) is thrilled to announce the upcoming flavor profiles for 2024 under its Tover Spirits brand.

Introducing "The Republic" portfolio, Tover Spirits is set to make a splash in the Ready to Serve alcohol beverage segment. This innovative collection will feature a meticulously crafted range of Whiskey, Tequila, and Vodka based on Tover's signature cocktails, aptly named "Future of the Past." At Tover Spirits, we firmly believe that cocktails have the power to be truly magical, and The Republic embodies this ethos.

In a groundbreaking move, we are proud to soon reveal our partnership with a distinguished private Japanese whisky distillery to produce Tover Japanese Aged whisky. This collaboration propels Tover Spirits into the ultra-premium category, promising a sophisticated and unparalleled drinking experience.

Japanese whisky has never been more desirable, and Tover Spirits is set to captivate connoisseurs with its exceptional Tover Japanese Aged whisky. This venture not only underscores our commitment to quality but also marks a significant milestone in Tover Spirits' journey.

As we enter 2024, Nitches (OTCPink:NICH) remains dedicated to innovation, craftsmanship, and delivering unforgettable experiences to our discerning consumers. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Tover Spirits as we continue to push the boundaries of flavor and redefine the world of premium spirits.

As Nitches navigates the path of innovation and creativity, we are diligently shaping a selection of unique ventures and forthcoming pronouncements, with the initial announcement poised for release on or before Christmas, 2023.

Calling all visionaries in the liquor industry and spirits market! If you're seeking a dynamic partnership or aspire to collaborate with us in crafting, nurturing, and unveiling an exclusive liquor label, don't hesitate to reach out to us at info@nitchescorp.com. Nitches eagerly welcomes new alliances, wholesalers, distributors, and retail pioneers within the world of fine spirits. If you share our passion for pioneering disruptive brands, reach out to us promptly at info@nitchescorp.com.

Nitches is a multifaceted holding company with multiple brands in the luxury apparel and merchandise sector as well as a budding new whiskey Brand called "Tover" through its wholly owned subsidiary "Life Style of Spirits. With a track record of successfully bringing products to market from idea to implementation. the company is poised for continued success in the evolving Spirits landscape. Nitches is a trailblazing company dedicated to creating extraordinary and unforgettable luxury lifestyle experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Nitches curates products, events and partnerships that redefine the boundaries of luxury and sophistication.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

