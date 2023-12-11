Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
[11.12.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.12.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|23,090.00
|USD
|2960000.0000
|237,342.24
|10.279
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.12.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,771,502.53
|10.1106