For 17th Year, U.S. Bank Scores 100 on the HRC Corporate Equality Index

Photo: U.S. Bank employees at the Columbus, Ohio, Pride Parade.

For the 17th consecutive year, U.S. Bank has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Workforce protections

Inclusive benefits

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"The Corporate Equality Index is an important benchmark for our company, demonstrating our focus on inclusive growth for employees, customers and communities," said Greg Cunningham, chief diversity officer for U.S. Bank. "This recognition is a result of our continued work across the company to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community."

U.S. Bank shows support for the LGBTQ+ community through nonprofit partnerships, community events and product and service offerings tailored to the community's unique needs. U.S. Bank offers its LGBTQ+ employees benefits and workplace programs including an LGBTQ+ business resource group, safe and confidential support circles where employees can connect with colleagues experiencing similar life events and the encouragement of the use of personal pronouns.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of workplace equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion."

