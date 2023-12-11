Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2023 | 15:50
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

For 17th Year, U.S. Bank Scores 100 on the HRC Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring LGBTQ workplace equality

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / U.S. Bank

Photo: U.S. Bank employees at the Columbus, Ohio, Pride Parade.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

For the 17th consecutive year, U.S. Bank has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Workforce protections
  • Inclusive benefits
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

"The Corporate Equality Index is an important benchmark for our company, demonstrating our focus on inclusive growth for employees, customers and communities," said Greg Cunningham, chief diversity officer for U.S. Bank. "This recognition is a result of our continued work across the company to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community."

U.S. Bank shows support for the LGBTQ+ community through nonprofit partnerships, community events and product and service offerings tailored to the community's unique needs. U.S. Bank offers its LGBTQ+ employees benefits and workplace programs including an LGBTQ+ business resource group, safe and confidential support circles where employees can connect with colleagues experiencing similar life events and the encouragement of the use of personal pronouns.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of workplace equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.