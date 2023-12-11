Humworld Inc: HUMHEALTH - Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring Software Leader

WIXOM, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Humhealth, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, is set to redefine patient care through its groundbreaking software solutions, supporting various Medicare programs like Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). As a prominent player in the healthcare industry's technological evolution, Humhealth empowers medical professionals, propelling patient care to unprecedented heights.

Humhealth

CCM RPM Software

The software not only equips medical professionals with powerful tools but also facilitates remote consultations, fostering efficient and personalized care for every patient. By streamlining administrative tasks, Humhealth software becomes an invaluable asset, alleviating the burden of staff workload tracking for providers.

Automated billing support enables providers to efficiently manage billable patient information, day-to-day operations, appointment scheduling, and individual staff contributions, allowing them to redirect their focus from administrative tasks to delivering exceptional patient care.

Humhealth's CCM software emerges as a transformative force, addressing the distinctive needs of patients living with chronic conditions. This specialized tool plays a pivotal role in ensuring precise care delivery, ultimately improving patient outcomes and effectively managing long-term health challenges through dedicated care teams.

The personalized and comprehensive care plan offered meticulously analyses patient data, granting providers access to add crucial medical history, symptoms, and lifestyle factors. This aids in creating personalized care plans that significantly enhance ongoing care effectiveness for the patient's health.

In leading remote care, Humhealth's RPM software takes a proactive and personalized approach to patient well-being. Leveraging 4G Device technology and digital platforms, it facilitates real-time remote health monitoring, ushering in a rapid shift in the healthcare monitoring system.

This innovation not only ensures a reduction in hospitalizations but also empowers individual patient health, actively involving patients in their personal care journey. Humhealth Smartwatch contributes to this transformative system, offering a comprehensive health tracking system for real-time monitoring of patient physical activities.

The Humhealth Mobile App further enhances the patient experience with intuitive, user-friendly features, granting seamless access to personalized care plans. Real-time communication with healthcare providers and the care team is facilitated through convenient texting and video calls.

Beyond enhancing the overall patient experience and actively promotes patient engagement in personal health management, fostering a collaborative and proactive approach with their dedicated care team.

This groundbreaking suite of software solutions positions Humhealth as a leader in reshaping the landscape of patient care. In addition to actively promoting patient engagement, Humhealth recognizes the ever-evolving nature of healthcare.

Our commitment extends beyond the present groundbreaking suite of software solutions, with ongoing research and development initiatives geared towards pushing the boundaries of patient care innovation.

Visit www.humhealth.com today.

About Humhealth

Humhealth empowers hospitals and practices to seamlessly deliver non-face-to-face care to patients via phone or alternative channels. Committed to price transparency, our solutions enable physicians to efficiently capture the invaluable time dedicated to managing patient care, ensuring a comprehensive and compassionate healthcare approach. We transcend routine interactions, turning them into meaningful connections that elevate both patient experience and physician engagement.

Contact Information

Venkataraman Soundararajan

President, Humhealth

marketing@humworld.com

7346660002

SOURCE: Humhealth

View the original press release on accesswire.com