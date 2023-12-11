Newswire's Media Pitching Platform Maximizes a Press Release's Reach

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / While press release distribution serves as a fundamental marketing tool for delivering messages to target audiences, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, believes the synergy with media pitching is indispensable for maximizing impact and resonance.









A media pitch is a brief yet compelling message that's meant to share a brand's news and capture the attention of media contacts. The goal is to earn media coverage.

Newswire understands the important role media pitching plays in a company's outreach process, and that's why it developed its Media Pitching platform to help brands write and send targeted outreach campaigns.

"A media pitch is like an amplifier that helps brands rise above the noise of a journalist's inbox," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Our Media Pitching platform seamlessly integrates with our Media Database which makes finding and pitching the right contacts for your news easy."

The key benefits of Newswire's Media Pitching platform include:

Deliverability - With Gmail and Outlook integrations, users can easily connect their email domains and add as many addresses as they'd like.

Customization- Newswire offers a variety of media pitch templates as well as personalization options like the journalist's name, company, and industry to help tailor messages to the recipient.

AI Support - Users can enjoy the use of AImee, Newswire's artificial intelligence writing assistant and recommendation engine. AImee will take the content a user's written and optimize it based on their preferences like the pitch's purpose, tone, and your intended audience.

Ease of Use - Enjoy logging into one intuitive platform for all your media pitching needs. With seamless connectivity to our Media Database, finding and pitching the right contacts and reviewing performance has never been easier.

"As the media landscape evolves, the integration of press releases and media pitching is essential for businesses seeking not only to communicate effectively but also to foster meaningful connections with their audience," added Hammers.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Pitching platform, visit newswire.com

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

