PR Newswire
11.12.2023 | 16:18
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023 will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733


