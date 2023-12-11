Commercial Greenhouse Market Reach $68.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - According to Coherent Market Insights, The global commercial greenhouse market was valued at US$ 42.36 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 68.65 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2030.

The commercial greenhouse market is driven by various factors that contribute to its growth and prosperity. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for fresh produce. With a growing population and changing dietary preferences, there is a greater need for fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Commercial greenhouse provide an efficient and controlled environment for the cultivation of such produce, allowing for higher yields and enhanced quality. Moreover, the ability to grow crops throughout the year, regardless of seasonal variations, further boosts the demand for commercial greenhouse.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5927

Market Trends:

Two prominent trends in the commercial greenhouse market are vertical farming and technological advancements. Vertical farming, also known as vertical cultivation, involves growing crops in vertically stacked layers, using artificial lighting and climate control systems. This innovative approach allows for maximum space utilization and increased crop yields. Vertical farming is gaining popularity, particularly in urban areas, due to its ability to grow large quantities of produce in limited spaces.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the development of commercial greenhouse. Automation and precision farming technologies enable farmers to monitor and control various environmental factors, such as temperature, humidity, and nutrient levels, with the help of sensors and advanced software. These advancements improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and ensure optimal plant growth. Additionally, integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies further enhance the capabilities of commercial greenhouse, resulting in higher productivity and profitability.

Another key driver for the market is the rising awareness regarding sustainable farming practices. In recent years, there has been a shift towards organic and sustainable agriculture, driven by concerns over food safety and environmental impact. Commercial greenhouse offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional open-field farming, as they require less water, pesticides, and land. This factor has led to increased adoption of commercial greenhouse by farmers and growers.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Locally Grown Produce

The market for commercial greenhouse is experiencing a significant opportunity with the growing demand for locally grown produce. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the source of their food and the environmental impact of transportation. This has led to a surge in the popularity of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Commercial greenhouse offer a sustainable solution to meet this demand by providing controlled environments for year-round cultivation. These greenhouse allow farmers to grow crops irrespective of the external weather conditions, ensuring a consistent supply of fresh produce. Additionally, the use of advanced technologies such as automation, vertical farming, and hydroponics further enhances the efficiency and productivity of commercial greenhouse.

The increasing adoption of commercial greenhouse for locally grown produce presents a lucrative market opportunity that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5927

Rising Awareness about Sustainable Agriculture

Another market opportunity for commercial greenhouse stems from the rising awareness about sustainable agriculture practices. With the detrimental effects of climate change becoming more evident, the need for sustainable farming methods has gained prominence.

Commercial greenhouse offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional farming methods. By creating controlled and optimized growing conditions, greenhouse farming reduces the need for pesticides, herbicides, and excessive water usage. Additionally, commercial greenhouse enable the cultivation of crops without the requirement of arable land, further minimizing their environmental impact.

The increasing awareness about sustainable agriculture and the benefits offered by commercial greenhouse is expected to drive the adoption of these structures. Farmers and agricultural organizations are embracing this technology to ensure long-term profitability and reduce their ecological footprint.

Key Market Takeaways:

The commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for locally grown produce and rising awareness about sustainable agriculture practices.

On the basis of equipment type, heating systems are expected to hold a dominant position in the market. The ability of heating systems to maintain optimal temperatures for crop growth, particularly during colder months, makes them a preferred choice for greenhouse operators.

In terms of crop type, fruits and vegetables are expected to dominate the market. High consumer demand for fresh and locally sourced fruits and vegetables drives the cultivation of these crops in commercial greenhouse.

Glass greenhouse are anticipated to hold a dominant position in the market compared to plastic greenhouse. The superior light transmission and insulation properties of glass make it an ideal material for greenhouse construction.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the commercial greenhouse market. The region's favorable climatic conditions and technological advancements in greenhouse farming contribute to its market dominance.

Key players operating in the commercial greenhouse market include Richel Group, Argus Control Systems Ltd, Rough Brothers Inc., Certhon, Logiqs BV, Lumigrow Inc., Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, Heliospectra AB, and Agra Tech Inc. These players are focused on research and development activities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Read complete market research report,"Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type, By Greenhouse Type, By Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Certhon and DENSO Corporation joined forces to establish DENSO AgriTech Solutions, Inc., a new joint venture. This collaboration will enable Certhon to expand its market reach by providing greenhouse products to Japan and other Asian nations.

In conclusion, the commercial greenhouse market is poised for significant growth driven by the increasing demand for locally grown produce and the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices. The dominance of heating systems, fruits and vegetables, glass greenhouse, and North America in the respective segments further reinforces the market potential. Key players in the market are actively investing in innovation and partnerships to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type Equipment Type Heating systems Cooling systems Other Equipment Types Crop Type Fruits and Vegetables Flowers and Ornamentals Nursery Crops Other Crop Types Greenhouse Type Glass Greenhouses Plastic Greenhouses

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5927

Find more related trending reports below:

High End Greenhouse Market, By Covering Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others), By Product Type (Tomatoes Greenhouse, Cucumber Greenhouse, Eggplants Greenhouse, Peppers Greenhouse, and Others), By Component Type (HVAC Systems, Control Systems & Sensors, Valves & Pumps, Irrigation System, Material Handling, LED Grow Lights, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

Grass Seeds Market, by Product Type (Warm Season and Cool Season), by Application (Golf, Landscaping, Sports, and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Quinoa Grain Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Processing Type, By Organic vs. Conventional, By geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Cypermethrin Insecticide Market, By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others), By Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest), By Pest Type (Insects, Mites, Others), By Formulation (Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC), Wettable Powder (WP), Liquid, Others), By Use (Agricultural, Domestic/Home, Public Health), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors/Retailers, Online Retail), By geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/commercial-greenhouse-market-reach-68-65-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-coherent-market-insights-302011374.html