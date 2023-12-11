Automotive Nonwoven Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Automotive Nonwoven Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.0 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the automotive nonwoven market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current and emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 4.0 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.3%during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Automotive Nonwoven Market

The automotive nonwoven market is segmented based on vehicle category type, material type, application type, formation type, and region.

Based on vehicle type- The automotive nonwoven market is segmented into automotive, recreational vehicles, and others. Automotive is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of nonwovens during the forecast period. Nonwovens provide excellent acoustic insulation, reducing noise and vibrations from the road and other sources, providing a quieter and more comfortable driving experience. Nonwoven webs have a distinctive place among other sound-absorbing materials due to their fibrous structure. Additionally, increasing demand for nonwovens in electric vehicles as they tend to have quieter interiors due to the absence of an internal combustion engine.

Based on material type- The market is segmented into polyester, polypropylene, glass fiber, natural fiber, and others. Polyester is expected to remain the most widely used material in the automotive nonwoven market whereas glass fiber is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Polyester is mostly used in carpets, headliners, packaged trays, and trunks. They offer high strength, durability, comfort, aesthetic appeal, and low moisture absorption. Polyester fabrics can be engineered to have specific properties like softness, moisture-wicking, and breathability, enhancing the overall comfort and feel of the vehicle interior.

Based on application type- The market is segmented into carpet, insulation, trunk, hood liner, headliner, seating, packaged tray, door panel, and others. Carpet is expected to remain the ultimate demand generator in the market during the forecast period. Nonwovens provide tremendous floor protection, underlayment or padding, heat, and sound insulation in flooring applications in the automotive industry. An average car uses approximately 25-30 square meters of nonwoven fabrics, out of which, ~35-40% is associated with carpets. Developments, such as Autoneum's Tune-It needle punch carpets, provide optimal noise protection with a weight advantage of up to 25% over regular needle punch carpets. They also promote lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Based on formation type- The market is segmented into spunlaid, drylaid, and others. Drylaid is expected to remain the most dominant formation type in the market during the forecast period. Drylaid nonwovens can be produced using various types of reinforced fibers, such as synthetic fibers (e.g., fiberglass, polyester fiber), natural fibers (e.g., flax, wool), or a blend of different fibers. They offer a combination of strength, durability, dimensional stability, and acoustic properties that make them suitable for various automotive interior applications such as trunk liners, headliners, and door panels.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for automotive nonwovens during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

- This region has a presence of many major OEMs, such as Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki, BYD, and Hyundai, which make the region a growth engine of the automotive industry.

- Stringent government regulations related to vehicle emissions and safety standards in countries like China and Japan have prompted automotive manufacturers to incorporate nonwoven materials in various applications demanding requirements, such as lightweight, noise reduction, and insulation.

- China is the world's largest producer of nonwoven textiles, with China producing roughly one-third of all nonwovens produced worldwide. With 5.3 million tonnes produced in 2020, China accounted for 33.9% of global output. China was not only the largest manufacturer, but it was also the country with the fastest growth rate in nonwoven manufacturing.

North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by increasing automotive production and a rising focus on lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Automotive Nonwoven Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Increasing automotive production.

- Increasing demand for lightweight materials to address the stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency or carbon emission reductions.

Top Companies in the Automotive Nonwoven Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the automotive nonwoven market. Some of the major players like Autoneum are providing nonwovens along with nonwoven composites for auto parts.

Alkegen

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Autoneum

Autotech Nonwovens

Carver Non-Woven Technologies

Eco-Technilin

Fibertex Nonwovens

Freudenberg Group

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH

Precision Textiles

Quantum Dynamic Holding Limited

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Automotive Nonwoven Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

