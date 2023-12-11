Reading Dental Associates Introduces New Solution for Sleep Apnea Patients

Dr. Maryam Hojjati discusses alternatives for treating sleep apnea -- a serious condition experienced by millions in America

Reading Dental Associates is now offering sleep apnea treatments that can help patients get a better night's sleep. Dr. Maryam Hojjati, a General Dentist at Reading Dental Associates, provides patients with a comprehensive dental exam and treatment recommendations that can help with sleep apnea. Sleep apnea affects millions of Americans from all walks of life. Left untreated, Sleep Apnea can increase a person's risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.









According to medical research, sleep conditions such as sleep apnea, snoring, insomnia, and other sleep disorders affect roughly 90 million people in North America. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the airways collapse or become obstructed during sleep. Patients may struggle to breathe as their oxygen levels drop. Symptoms can include loud snoring, and choking gasping. Symptoms during the day can include unexplained sleepiness or fatigue, dry mouth, sore throat and depression.

There are three major treatment options for the disorder: oral surgery; a CPAP device; and an oral appliance. Patients with severe cases of sleep apnea can elect to have invasive oral surgery by an oral surgeon if other treatment options are unsuccessful. A CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) device is the most common treatment for moderate to severe levels of the disorder. However, a simple solution would be an oral appliance which is made to fit easily in a patient's mouth, and is often a comfortable solution for individuals with the condition.

About Reading Dental Associates

Reading Dental Associates is a multi speciality dental clinic located in Reading Massachusetts. The practice provides multi disciplinary services including General, Cosmetic, Implant and Sedation dentistry services. The practice is dedicated to comfort and prompt attention while creating beautiful smiles and building lasting relationships with their patients. The practice delivers comprehensive and convenient dental care for your entire family and is located in Reading, MA. www.readingdentalma.com.

