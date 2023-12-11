Almost 100 companies will be participating in this space, within the setting of FITUR, which will be held from 24 to 28 January 2024 at IFEMA MADRID

The major players in the global travel and tourism industry will be meeting at FITUR TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY, where cutting-edge solutions will be presented to improve the traveller's overall experience from planning to return.

Software solutions and services for the tourism industry, online booking platforms for travel agencies, voice assistants with artificial intelligence, innovation and technology consultancy, web and marketing projects, Wi-Fi developments, digitalisation, price managers and revolutionary payment methods are just some of the main proposals being showcased at FITUR TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY 2024 from 24 to 28 January 2024 at IFEMA MADRID

Companies from worldwide countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, among others, will be unveiling the latest technological trends set to revolutionise the way travellers plan and book their experiences at FITUR TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY. In addition, in the field of hotel innovation and technology consultancy, visitors can learn about the digital solutions.

Another development on show will be the Wi-Fi solutionsmanaged in the hospitality markets, with continuous innovation offering a network capable of absorbing the spectacular growth in internet consumption. Payment systems will also have its place at FITUR TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY.

Platforms and booking engines

The way travellers manage hotel bookings has changed in recent years with a growing presence of smart booking systems, virtual assistants, Artificial Intelligence or augmented reality. The crucial role of these developments is an opportunity for technology companies that want to become an indispensable partner for hoteliers, holiday rental managers and B&B owners.

FITUR TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY 2024 will be the place where international and Spanish companies and experts will present cutting-edge solutions that, in addition to improving and optimising the traveller's experience, promote specialisation, marketing and monitoring the results of sector companies.

The IA for Tourism Awards 2024

Aware of the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence, SEGITTUR and FITUR have announced the first edition of the competition for technological solutions developed with Artificial Intelligence for tourism, "The AI for Tourism Awards 2024", which will recognise the best AI 2024 solution in the sector. Chaired by SEGITTUR, the awards ceremony will be held on 25 January at Fitur Know-How Export.

