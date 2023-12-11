Acne Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 15,183.2 Million By 2032| Precedence Research

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acne treatment market size is estimated to reach around USD 15,183.2 million by 2032, increasing from USD 10,043.1 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The North America acne treatment market size was valued at USD 4,355.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass around USD 7,123.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the future period 2023 to 2032.

The Europe acne treatment market size surpassed USD 2,592.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 4,115.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the future period 2023 to 2032.

The Asia Pacific acne treatment market size was evaluated at USD 1,750.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 2,656.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The LAMEA acne treatment market size reached USD 962.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass around USD 1,288.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Acne is a skin condition characterized by inflammation involving the interaction of sebaceous (oil) glands and hair follicles, each containing fine hair. Sebaceous glands produce sebum, which exits the skin through pores, which are apertures in the follicles. Keratinocytes, a kind of skin cell, line the follicles. Keratinocytes move to the skin surface as the body sheds skin cells under normal conditions. Hair, sebum, and keratinocytes adhere within the pores in acne patients, limiting regular shedding and preventing sebum from reaching the skin's surface.

The combination of oil and cells provides an environment where bacteria, generally found on the skin, grow, resulting in inflammation characterized by swelling, redness, heat, and discomfort; when the clogged follicle's wall ruptures, germs, skin cells, and sebum are released into the surrounding skin, resulting in lesions or pimples. According to a 2022 article in the British Journal of Dermatology, acne vulgaris affects about 9.4% of the world's population.

Acne treatment market is segmented based on product, acne type, treatment, drug type, gender, route of administration, end -user and region. Factors such as the high prevalence of acne, increasing awareness, rising disposable income, and growing demand for Over the Counter (OTC) products, focus on personalized medicine, are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of treatment, side effects and adverse reactions, lack of awareness and misconceptions, and stringent regulatory requirements limit growth.

Growth factors

The unhealthy lifestyle which is followed by the people also helps to boost the market for acne treatment.

The increasing importance of aesthetics among the people has boosted the market for acne treatment.

The increasing demand for a brighter and glowing skin appearance has propelled the market for acne treatment.

The prevalence of acne among the infants and the younger age group has boosted the market for acne treatment.

The particular skin disorder is also considered to have genetic implications which require special attention.

In order to obtain a perfect skin texture various types of treatment ranging from the use of retinoids to having a plastic surgery done have been considered by the people.

The increasing number of products that manage the oil secretion of the skin and help to maintain the pH balance have boosted the market for acne treatment.

Regional Snapshot:

Global Acne Treatment Market Size USD 10,043.1 million in 2023 USD 15,183.2 million by 2032 4.8% CAGR (2023-2032) North America Acne Treatment Market Size USD 4,545.4 million in 2023 USD 7,123.1 million by 2032 5.2% CAGR (2023-2032) Europe Acne Treatment Market Size USD 2,697.6 million in 2023 USD 4,115.1 million by 2032 4.9% CAGR (2023-2032) Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Size USD 1,813.7 million in 2023 USD 2,656.8 million by 2032 4.4% CAGR (2023-2032) LAMEA Acne Treatment Market Size USD 986.4 million in 2023 USD 1,288.2 million by 2032 3.1% CAGR (2023-2032)

North America dominated the market with a high market share of about 45.08%. It was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2022. The reason behind its dominance is its prevalence of acne, advanced healthcare facilities, technological adoption, and consumer awareness. The region has a high prevalence of acne due to the changing lifestyle. Moreover, Recent studies have shown that an individual with acne in the United States spends an average of $150 to $200 a year of personal costs for over-the-counter products. Acne diagnosis and treatment have increased largely due to North America's well-established healthcare system, which includes access to advanced healthcare resources and skincare specialists. Furthermore, the area adopts dermatology technology advancements promptly, which creates a need for advanced acne treatments. The market is additionally impacted by a relatively affluent consumer base, high awareness and education about skincare and dermatological conditions.

The presence of numerous pharmaceutical and skincare companies boosts rivalry and continuous innovation, leading to a diverse range of acne treatment products and services.

Acne Treatment Market Revenue by Product, (US$ Million)

By Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Therapeutic Treatment 6,896.70 7,165.60 7,455.70 7,768.80 Antibiotics 3,209.00 3,341.10 3,483.70 3,637.60 Retinoid Therapy 1,947.60 2,025.80 2,110.10 2,201.20 Hormonal Drugs 570.4 590.2 611.7 634.8 Anti-inflammatory Drugs 791.7 819.9 850.3 883.1 Chemical Peels 377.9 388.5 399.9 412.1 Devices 2,083.40 2,142.30 2,205.80 2,274.30 Laser Devices 1,351.10 1,392.40 1,437.10 1,485.10 Radio frequency Devices 732.3 749.8 768.8 789.2

The devices segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Laser devices have grown significantly, owing to technological developments and the precision these devices provide. Lasers, like traditional treatments, can selectively target sebaceous glands, providing an efficient approach for eliminating acne lesions while not negatively affecting adjacent skin. Continuous advancements in laser technology have created safer and more efficient devices, increasing the range of acne severities that can be treated. Laser devices have become a preferred option for persons seeking non-invasive and focused acne treatments due to their low systemic adverse effects and pain.

Moreover, radiofrequency devices are expected to grow rapidly owing to their ability to induce collagen production and contribute to overall skin health. This collagen stimulation additionally aids in healing; however, it also has the potential to improve the appearance of acne scars. The appealing features of radiofrequency devices have been strengthened by their low downtime, which aligns with the desires of people who want efficient acne treatment without large disturbances to their everyday lives. Furthermore, as radiofrequency devices complement other acne therapies, such as topical medicines and chemical peels, these are crucial components of a complete and multi-faceted strategy for acne care.

Acne Treatment Market Revenue, By Treatment Type (US$ Million)

By Treatment 2020 2021 2022 2023 Medication 3,322.6 3,464.6 3,617.8 3,783.3 Therapeutic Devices 5,657.4 5,843.3 6,043.7 6,259.9

The medication segment dominated the market in 2022, holding the maximum share of the acne treatment market. Medication is the most common kind of acne treatment, and it includes a wide range of therapeutic alternatives, such as antibiotics, retinoid therapy, hormone medicines, anti-inflammatory drugs, and chemical peels. This dominance is based on drugs' proven efficacy and adaptability in treating acne, including bacterial infection, sebum control, inflammation, and hormone abnormalities. Medications play an important role due to their adaptability across different acne severity levels, with antibiotics targeting inflammatory acne, retinoids addressing comedonal acne, and hormone medications proving beneficial in certain forms of hormonal acne.

Considering the advent of treatment devices such as lasers and radiofrequency devices, pharmaceuticals continue to serve as the foundation of acne therapy, as evidenced by ongoing developments, combination therapies, and their extensive use in treating this common dermatological problem.

Acne Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Global Market Size in 2023 USD 10.04 Billion Global Market Size in 2032 USD 15.18 Billion CAGR 4.8% from 2023 to 2032 U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 2.65 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2032 USD 4.3 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Key Segments Covered Product, Acne Type, Treatment, Drug Type, Gender, Route of Administration, End User, and Geography

Market Dynamics

Driver: The growing understanding of genetic factors impacting acne is driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing awareness that genetic implications demand additional investigation in the development of targeted therapeutics as research into the genetic foundations of this skin condition progresses. A new era of individualized treatments has begun with identifying genes and pathways linked to acne susceptibility, offering more efficient and customized remedies for those inclined to the condition. The focus on hereditary variables advances understanding of the complexity of acne and drives an upsurge of research and innovation that advances the acne therapy market.

Restraint: A risk of negative responses and side effects from different drugs is a major barrier to using acne treatments. For instance, oral antibiotics result in sensitivity and upset stomach, while topical retinoids and benzoyl peroxide induce skin redness, dryness, and increased sensitivity to sunlight. Prolonged usage of antibiotics may render people more vulnerable to yeast infections, especially women. Furthermore, it's crucial to use caution when mixing some acne treatments because benzoyl peroxide and some topical retinoids have an interaction that might reduce their respective results. These limitations indicate how crucial it is for patients and healthcare professionals to carefully assess and monitor potential hazards, maximize the efficacy of acne therapies, and place patients' safety and well-being first.

Opportunity: The recent advancement in laser technology presents a significant opportunity for the acne treatment market. Historically, lasers were not an integral component of acne treatment due to concerns about efficiency. However, the landscape is evolving, with new lasers and devices emerging as promising options for treating acne. The FDA has approved the 1,726 nm and 1,064 nm lasers for treating mild to severe acne, which has resulted in attention. These lasers selectively damage sebaceous glands, offering a novel approach to acne management. Positive results from clinical trials have been shown, such as improvements on the IGA scale and significant drops in the number of inflammatory lesions. Comparing the FDA-cleared 1,064 nm laser for mild to moderate inflammatory acne to a sham treatment, the 650 µsecond laser demonstrated an advantage in decreasing inflammatory lesions. While laser treatments are unlikely to be able to completely replace prescription drugs but are expected to be an alternative for people with acne. This trend toward using advanced laser technologies in acne therapy signifies a developing and inventive sector within the larger acne treatment market.

Recent Developments:

Dec 2023 , The Mount Sinai Winter Symposium reviewed recent breakthroughs in acne therapy. A topical gel with an antibiotic, retinoid, and antimicrobial agent that the FDA has approved was highlighted. Antibiotic resistance concerns spurred a push for alternatives such as sarecycline. Treatment that lasted more than 12 weeks was recommended for improved results. Light-based devices, for example, have shown efficacy and safety in decreasing acne lesions. Laser treatments, including a 1726 nm laser, were shown to be effective without producing hyperpigmentation in people with darker skin.

, The Mount Sinai Winter Symposium reviewed recent breakthroughs in acne therapy. A topical gel with an antibiotic, retinoid, and antimicrobial agent that the FDA has approved was highlighted. Antibiotic resistance concerns spurred a push for alternatives such as sarecycline. Treatment that lasted more than 12 weeks was recommended for improved results. Light-based devices, for example, have shown efficacy and safety in decreasing acne lesions. Laser treatments, including a 1726 nm laser, were shown to be effective without producing hyperpigmentation in people with darker skin. March 2023 , The FDA approved Cabtreo (clindamycin 1.2%/adapalene 0.15%/benzoyl peroxide 3.1%) for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 and older. This marks the first fixed-dose, triple-combination treatment for acne approved by the FDA. Clinical trials successfully reduced inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions, with mild to moderate adverse events. Dermatologists view Cabtreo as a potential first-option treatment due to its efficacy and simplified once-daily dosing.

, The FDA approved Cabtreo (clindamycin 1.2%/adapalene 0.15%/benzoyl peroxide 3.1%) for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 and older. This marks the first fixed-dose, triple-combination treatment for acne approved by the FDA. Clinical trials successfully reduced inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions, with mild to moderate adverse events. Dermatologists view Cabtreo as a potential first-option treatment due to its efficacy and simplified once-daily dosing. August 2023 , Zydus Lifesciences announced the FDA approval to market generic product to treat acne in the American market.

, Zydus Lifesciences announced the FDA approval to market generic product to treat acne in the American market. Sept 2023 , Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has signed distribution and license agreements with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for acne treatment ointment Winlevi in Europe and South Africa. Winlevi, approved by the USFDA for topical acne treatment, will be commercialized exclusively by Glenmark in 15 EU countries, South Africa, and the UK. Cassiopea, a subsidiary of Cosmo, will handle marketing authorization at the EMA, while Glenmark will be responsible for registration in South Africa and the UK. Cosmo will be the exclusive supplier, receiving an upfront payment of USD 5 million, milestones, and double-digit royalties on net sales.

, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has signed distribution and license agreements with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for acne treatment ointment Winlevi in Europe and South Africa. Winlevi, approved by the USFDA for topical acne treatment, will be commercialized exclusively by Glenmark in 15 EU countries, South Africa, and the UK. Cassiopea, a subsidiary of Cosmo, will handle marketing authorization at the EMA, while Glenmark will be responsible for registration in South Africa and the UK. Cosmo will be the exclusive supplier, receiving an upfront payment of USD 5 million, milestones, and double-digit royalties on net sales. March 2022, Galderma Introduces a Breakthrough Acne Skincare Cream. Twyneo Cream is the first and only 0.1% tretinoin and 3% benzoyl peroxide (BPO) 2-in-1 treatment proven to cure moderate to severe face acne fast. Patented microencapsulation technology combines two previously unrelated substances and allows for controlled release to produce visible results in as little as two weeks.

Key Market Players:

PHYTOMER

Skin Medica

PCA

Obaji

Skin Better Science

Colorescience

Revision Skincare

The BeautyHealth Company

Sente

Jan Marini Skin Research

Glow Biotics LLC

Perricone MD

Key Market Segments

By Product

Therapeutic Treatment

Antibiotics



Retinoid Therapy



Hormonal Drugs



Anti-inflammatory Drugs



Chemical Peels

Devices

Laser Devices



Radio frequency Devices

By Acne Type

Moderate

Mild

Moderate To Severe

By Treatment

Medication

Therapeutic Devices

By Drug Type

Over the Counter (OTC)

Prescription

By Gender

Women

Men

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By End User

Dermatology Clinics

MedSpa

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

