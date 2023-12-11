Griffith Foods Commits to Transformative Call to Action for Sustainable Food Systems at UNFCCC COP28

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Griffith Foods, a global food development partner, proudly announces its participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP28), taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30th to December 12th. This year's COP28 is a groundbreaking event, prioritizing discussions on the sustainability of food systems and their critical role in achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

COP28 has designated December 10th focus as Food, Agriculture, and Water. Under the COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda, the UAE encourages global leaders to endorse the COP28 Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture, and Climate Action.

Griffith Foods is committed to supporting the Call to Action on Transforming Food Systems for People, Nature, and Climate (CTA). This aligns with their transformative 2030 Aspirations action plan that Griffith Foods recently launched. They have also signed the World Business Council on Sustainable Development Business Statement of Action.

Embracing a transformative mindset, Griffith Foods is dedicated to creating sustainable food system networks, fostering a nutritious and sustainable product portfolio, and serving the underserved. This commitment is an outcome of the organization's strategic business planning, aligning with sustainability commitments made in 2020 and drawing from more than 100 years of experience as a product development partner to global food businesses.

Key components of Griffith Foods' 2030 Aspirations that support the Call to Action include:

Partnering to create sustainable food system networks to restore nature Scaling regenerative farming practices to 1 million acres Advancing towards Net Zero (across Scope 1, 2 & 3) by 2040 (received SBti verification of interim 2030 targets in line with 1.5 degrees) Improving the livelihoods of 25,000 small-scale farmers and families

Creating a positive impact on our people and the planet with our products Developing a nutritious and sustainable portfolio with 80% sustainably sourced ingredients Improving 60% of products to globally accepted nutritious guidelines Devoting 10% of products to provide taste, texture, and nutrition for alternative proteins .

Creating new markets and serving the economically and nutritiously underserved by developing nutritious, affordable, and accessible products for consumers in need Focusing initially on the elderly, children, discounted retail consumers, and emergency food aid recipients.



Griffith Foods' 2030 Aspirations the company's, action plan to nourish the world - proudly contributes to the broader global effort to advance sustainable food systems, demonstrating the shared commitment to positive impacts on both people and the planet.

Brian Griffith, Executive Chairman of Griffith Foods, said "We are committed to working throughout our operations and value chain to accelerate our actions to achieve sustainable food systems that deliver significant progress for people, nature and climate. We do this by sourcing sustainable raw materials used in our nutritious and delicious blends, supporting our customers in providing healthier, more affordable food products to consumers."

We call on our industry peers, governments, and non-state actors to join the Call to Action and work with us to co-create and drive widescale and systemic adoption that strengthens and builds sustainable food system networks.

For food companies around the world, Griffith Foods is a global product development partner specializing in high-quality food ingredients. Driven by our purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World we are committed to helping our customers create better products - and a better, more sustainable world. Headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods operates in over 30 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. We specialize in building strong partnerships with our customers to create great food consumers love. Join Griffith Foods in Creating Better Together www.griffithfoods.com

