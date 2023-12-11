Marula Mining Plc - Commencement of Community Engagement Process at Nyrorinyori and NyoriGreen

Marula Mining PLC

11 December 2023

Commencement of Community Engagement Process at Nyrorinyori and

NyoriGreen Graphite Projects in Tanzania

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of community engagement process at the Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen graphite projects in Tanzania (the "Projects").

Marula has through its Tanzanian wholly-owned subsidiary, Marula Mining Tanzania Limited ("MMT") secured a 75% commercial interest in both of these projects through agreements with Takela Mining Tanzania Limited ("TMT") and NyoriGreen Mining Limited ("NML").

This process of community engagement demonstrates the Company and its partners commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles, and is a significant milestone in the planned progress of the Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen graphite projects journey towards sustainable mining.

The community engagement process has coincided with the commencement of detailed mapping, sampling and trenching work by the Company's independent geological consultants, Geofields Tanzania Limited across the combined 20 granted mining licenses that make up the Projects.

Highlights:

Directors from TMT and NML met with the community of Magadini village and the surrounding areas to discuss the Projects

Community engagement sessions too place between 4 and 8 December 2023

The directors presented detailed plans for the proposed development and investment in the Projects to all the community and their appointed delegates, covering all aspects of both the exploration and mine development phases of work

The community engagement sessions also focused on discussing opportunities that would exist for full-time employment at the Projects throughout all these phases of their development, with minimum requirements for employment agreed from communities directly impacted

Agreement was also reached with the community on several other priority ESG initiatives which include amongst other things investment and upgrades in local infrastructure and roads, in community buildings and offices and other social infrastructure

Jason Brewer, CEO of Marula Mining, commented:

"The Company's commitment to sustainable and responsible mining goes beyond our exploration and proposed mining activities.

With our partners Takela Mining and NyoriGreen Mining we are looking at building long lasting partnerships with the communities in and around these planned mining operations and through our actions now and the standards we set we look to be able to set the benchmark here in East Africa in the mining sector.

I believe the commencement of this engagement process now demonstrates ours and our partners commitment to positive environmental and social impacts alongside our mining developments."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

