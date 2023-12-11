Marketing Card Technology, LLC Appoints Card Industry Veteran Karen Brooker as VP of Growth Strategy

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT) is proud to announce the appointment of industry stalwart Karen Brooker as the Vice President of Growth Strategy. This strategic move is part of a comprehensive initiative led by CEO Push Venkitasamy to enhance market share and facilitate the ongoing expansion into new market segments.





Karen Brooker

Professional headshot of Karen Brooker





Karen Brooker joined MCT in June 2023, marking the beginning of several company-wide initiatives and dynamic marketing projects. In her new role, Brooker will assume a hybrid position, allocating a significant portion of her time to key business initiatives aimed at driving growth and profitability. Simultaneously, she will dedicate considerable efforts to individual business development and sales activities.

This appointment aligns with MCT's positive momentum, evident by its consistent year-over-year growth in card manufacturing and direct mail operations. "We are in an interesting period of change," explained Push Venkitasamy, CEO. "When the pandemic hit, we were already running an efficient operation with a diverse customer base. Our goal over the past few years has been to provide uninterrupted excellent service to our customers, while reevaluating our position and investing in new capabilities. The work has paid off, and we'll be announcing additional equipment buys before the end of the year. Karen gives us a fresh perspective and will ensure we keep our eye on the ball as we expand into new market segments."

"MCT's leaders are refreshingly genuine," said Karen. "They draw inspiration from the customers they serve and the work they deliver. MCT is 10 years young - a vibrant, growing organization with big plans. Many of my new colleagues are also old friends - co-workers from past assignments. The talent and the combined years of experience on the MCT team is world-class, and our customers and industry partners represent a wide cross-section of the U.S. economy. I am excited to work with this exceptional group of people."

Marketing Card Technology is an EMV-Co-approved, U.S.-based, and minority-owned provider of card manufacturing and direct mail services. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, MCT provides plastic and paper cards used for payments, gifting, access, ticketing, ID, membership, and marketing promotions. MCT's direct mail operation in Darien, Illinois, mails up to 1.5 million direct mail pieces daily on behalf of businesses, nonprofits, and public organizations nationwide.

Contact Information

Karen Brooker

VP of Growth Strategy

kbrooker@mctechnology.com

331-801-7558

Push Venkitasamy

President & CEO

push@mctechnology.com

331-801-7557

