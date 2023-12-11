Sana Biotechnology, Inc: Sana Biotechnology Highlights Preclinical Data Supporting Tumor Control and Immune Evasion Capabilities of Hypoimmune-Modified Allogeneic CAR T Cells in Presentations at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Preclinical data with SC262, a HIP-modified CD22-directed allogeneic CAR T cell, further support completed IND submission



Validation of novel and fully-human GPRC5D-specific CARs for the development of a HIP-modified allogeneic GPRC5D-directed CAR T cell therapy

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced preclinical data supporting the anti-tumor and immune evasion capabilities of allogeneic CAR T cells engineered with Sana's proprietary hypoimmune (HIP) technology were presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.

"These data, indicating that HIP-modified CAR T cells are consistently able to avoid detection by the immune system while retaining their functionality and eliciting an anti-tumor effect, add to our learnings about and the opportunities for our allogeneic CAR T cell platform," said Terry Fry, MD, Sana's Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics. "HIP-modified allogeneic CAR T cells remain well-tolerated in preclinical models. We look forward to initiating several additional clinical studies with our promising therapeutic candidates, with proof-of-concept data from multiple trials expected next year, including from SC291, our CD19-targeted HIP-modified CAR T cell therapy, and SC262. We also continue to develop our allogeneic CAR T cell pipeline, including our fully-human GPRC5D-targeted CAR T cell therapy."

On Sunday, December 10, abstract #3437 titled "Hypoimmune, Allogeneic CD22-Directed CAR T Cells That Evade Innate and Adaptive Immune Rejection for the Treatment of Large B Cell Lymphoma Patients That Are Relapsed/Refractory to CD19-Directed CAR T Cell Therapy" detailed preclinical data supporting the advancement of SC262, a CD22-directed HIP CAR T cell therapy, into human clinical studies. The results demonstrated that CD22 HIP CAR T cells evaded adaptive immune cell recognition and cytolysis through B2M and CIITA gene disruption and innate immune cell recognition through the overexpression of CD47. Furthermore, CD22 HIP CAR T cells elicited robust tumor control that produced cytokine/effector analytes and expanded in a dose- and antigen-dependent manner in vitro, with consistent effect across lots manufactured from different donors. CD22 HIP CAR T cells were well tolerated with no signs of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). Sana submitted the investigational new drug (IND) application and intends to begin human testing of SC262 in early 2024.

On Sunday, December 10, abstract #3290 titled "Development of a Novel, Allogeneic GPRC5D-Directed CAR for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Patients" outlined preclinical data demonstrating the characterization and candidate selection of fully-human GPRC5D-specific CARs for use in combination with HIP technology to develop an allogeneic GPRC5D CAR T cell therapy. The data showed that candidate GPRC5D CARs elicited in vitro cytotoxicity and effector cytokine production that is comparable to clinically validated benchmark control CARs. Additionally, these GPRC5D CAR T cells controlled multiple myeloma tumor cells both in vitro and in vivo, demonstrating efficacy that is on par with clinical benchmark GPRC5D CAR T cells.

About Hypoimmune Platform

Sana's hypoimmune platform is designed to create cells ex vivo that can evade the patient's immune system to enable the transplant of allogeneic cells without the need for immunosuppression. We are applying the hypoimmune technology to both donor-derived allogeneic T cells, with the goal of making potent and persistent CAR T cells at scale, and pluripotent stem cells, which can then be differentiated into multiple cell types at scale. Preclinical data published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrate across a variety of cell types that these transplanted allogeneic cells are able to evade both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system while retaining their activity. Our most advanced programs utilizing this platform include an allogeneic CAR T program targeting CD19+ cancers, an allogeneic CAR T program for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, an allogeneic CAR T program targeting CD22+ cancers, and stem-cell derived pancreatic islet cells for patients with type 1 diabetes.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company's vision, progress, and business plans; expectations for its development programs, product candidates and technology platforms, including its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory development plans and timing expectations, including with respect to the submission of IND for the SC262 program; the potential significance and impact of preclinical data regarding the HIP platform; expectations regarding the substance, timing, and scale of data from the company's clinical trials; the ability of HIP-modified CAR T cells to consistently avoid detection by the immune system while retaining their functionality and eliciting an anti-tumor effect; the ability to use the HIP platform to create cells ex vivo that can evade a patient's immune system and enable the transplant of allogeneic cells without the need for immunosuppression and the potential benefits associated therewith; and the ability to apply the HIP technology to donor-derived allogeneic T cells to make potent and persistent CAR T cells at scale and pluripotent stem cells, which can then be differentiated into multiple cell types at scale. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated November 8, 2023. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

