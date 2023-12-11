Disc Medicine Inc: Disc Presents Initial Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of DISC-0974 in Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) and Anemia at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Substantial, dose-dependent reductions in serum hepcidin and increases in serum iron

Hematologic response demonstrated by increased hemoglobin levels and reduction in transfusion burden

DISC-0974 was generally well-tolerated at all evaluated doses



WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced data from initial dose cohorts of its ongoing phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974, a monoclonal antibody designed to suppress hepcidin by inhibiting the hemojuvelin (HJV) co-receptor, in MF patients with anemia. The initial data demonstrated that treatment with DISC-0974 substantially decreased serum hepcidin, increased serum iron and resulted in improvements in hemoglobin or reduced transfusion burden across a broad range of MF patients.

"We are thrilled to see this level of hematologic activity so early during dose escalation and in a range of patient types. Elevated hepcidin is an important driver of anemia in patients with MF and the initial data suggest that DISC-0974 has leading activity in suppressing hepcidin," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "This is the second program in the last six months where Disc has shown proof-of-concept data in patients, and we look forward to advancing DISC-0974 deeper into development and presenting updated data from both this MF and the ongoing CKD anemia study next year."

The phase 1b/2a multi-center, open-label, ascending-dose study (NCT05320198) is enrolling patients with MF and severe anemia, including both transfusion and non-transfusion dependent patients. The trial also includes patients who may or may not be receiving concomitant janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor therapy. Study assessments include safety and tolerability of DISC-0974, as well as markers of iron regulation, such as hepcidin and iron, and hematologic parameters. In the phase 1b dose-escalation phase, DISC-0974 is administered subcutaneously every 4 weeks for up to 6 treatments. Dose escalation is ongoing and the data presented reflect 11 evaluable subjects from the initial three dose levels (14 mg, 28 mg and 50 mg) as of the October 20, 2023 data cutoff.

Key initial data presented:

DISC-0974 dosing resulted in meaningful, dose-dependent decreases in hepcidin across all treated patients

These reductions in hepcidin corresponded to dose-dependent increases in serum iron Patients dosed with 28 mg of DISC-0974 had a >75% reduction in serum hepcidin and >75% increase in serum iron

Four of seven (57%) evaluable non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) patients at the 28 mg and 50 mg dose levels had a > 1.5 g/dL hemoglobin increase from baseline after starting DISC-0974

1.5 g/dL hemoglobin increase from baseline after starting DISC-0974 One of two transfusion-dependent (TD) patients achieved transfusion independence by the Gale Criteria

Hematologic activity was observed in MF patients, regardless of concomitant JAK inhibitor use

To date, DISC-0974 has been generally well-tolerated. The adverse events (AEs) seen in two or more subjects were fatigue, anemia, diarrhea, and nausea. The majority of AEs were deemed not related to DISC-0974.



These data were presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California and the poster is available on the ASH platform. Later today, the company will be presenting updated results from the phase 2 BEACON study of bitopertin in EPP as an oral presentation, December 11th at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

Management will host a call to review the presented data on Monday, December 11th at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc's website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

About DISC-0974

DISC-0974 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting a BMP-signaling co-receptor called hemojuvelin (HJV) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation. DISC-0974 was in-licensed by Disc from AbbVie in 2019. Anemia of inflammation arises from abnormally elevated hepcidin and is the second most common form of anemia, affecting millions of patients in the US across numerous diseases such as chronic kidney disease, myelofibrosis, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions with an inflammatory component. Disc has established clinical proof-of-mechanism of DISC-0974 in a Phase 1 trial of healthy volunteers and initiated a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia, as well as a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with chronic kidney disease and anemia who are not receiving dialysis.

DISC-0974 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Anemia of Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare, chronic blood cancer that currently affects an estimated 16,000 to 18,500 patients in the United States alone. Severe, progressive, and treatment resistant anemia is the primary clinical manifestation of MF. At diagnosis, over 80% of MF patients have anemia, which progressively worsens and ultimately renders the majority of patients dependent on chronic red blood cell transfusions. Recent studies have shown hepcidin to be a key molecular driver of anemia in myelofibrosis. Hepcidin is elevated by approximately 12-fold in MF patients, and is correlated with disease severity, anemia, and the need for red blood cell transfusions.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

