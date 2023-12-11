Anzeige
Montag, 11.12.2023
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2023 | 18:06
Groupe Casino: Extension of the accelerated safeguard period

Extension of the accelerated safeguard period

Paris, 11 December 2023

The Casino Group announces that, in a ruling handed down today, the Paris Commercial Court has extended for a further two months (from 25 December 2023 to 25 February 2024) the accelerated safeguard procedures initiated on 25 October 2023 for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its six subsidiaries concerned1.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as, nor constitute, a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino - Communications Director

Béatrice MANDINE - bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Ségisor and Monoprix SAS


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
