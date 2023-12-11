Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the defensive electronic countermeasures market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 4.4 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market

The defensive electronic countermeasures market is segmented based on platform type, frequency type, product type, and region.

Based on platform type- The market is segmented into air, land, and naval. Air platform type is the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Electronic countermeasure systems are used in the military as well as some commercial aircraft. Electronic countermeasures are used to enhance the self-protection capabilities of aircraft. Several commercial airlines have also implemented anti-missile defense systems on their planes. Countermeasures also act as a force multiplier by increasing the overall effectiveness of military operations. By providing protection against electronic threats, aircraft equipped with electronic countermeasures can operate in airspace with great flexibility that would otherwise be too risky or restricted.

Based on frequency type- The market is segmented into EO-IR countermeasures and RF countermeasures. EO-IR countermeasures are expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Due to their high degree of automation, EO-IR countermeasures are simpler and more effective to use. A lot of modern EO-IR countermeasures are built to identify and react automatically to incoming threats, requiring no manual interaction from operators.

Based on product type- The market is segmented into protective jamming, laser-based countermeasures, expendable countermeasures, and decoys. Protective jamming is expected to remain dominant, whereas laser-based countermeasures are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. In comparison to other electronic countermeasures, protective jamming is affordable and simple to implement. It is an adaptable and flexible tool for electronic warfare that may be employed by a variety of military forces, including small infantry groups, huge aircraft, and naval vessels.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for defensive electronic countermeasures during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

- The US military's substantial research & development initiatives, which have produced advanced electronic countermeasure systems.

- North American companies have significantly contributed to the creation of various electronic countermeasures for civilian applications, such as in the aviation industry.

Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- A growing need for better defense capabilities, increased defense spending, technical advancements, rising demand for integrated defense systems, growing cyber threats, and geopolitical tensions.

- The defensive electronic countermeasures market is expected to grow as governments and defense organizations seek to enhance their defense capabilities against a wide range of electronic threats.

Top Companies in the Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market?

The market is moderately populated with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including technology, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the defensive electronic countermeasures market.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Chemring Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

