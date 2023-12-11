Anzeige
11.12.2023 | 19:02
Sushi Ginza Onodera's Restaurant 'Makiyaki Ginza Onodera' Awarded Fourth Consecutive One Michelin Star

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, announced that its restaurant, Makiyaki Ginza Onodera ("Makiyaki") located in Tokyo, Japan, was awarded one star rating in the French Cuisine Division of the 2024 Michelin Guide Tokyo, marking its fourth consecutive year receiving this accolade.

Opened in July 2019, Makiyaki Ginza Onodera operates an innovative French firewood cuisine infused with a unique Japanese influence. Led by Executive Chef Keiichi Terada, Makiyaki effortlessly meets the universal criteria of a Michelin-level establishment by sourcing high-quality ingredients from trusted supply chain partners, showcasing culinary mastery in flavor and technique. The restaurant has found success under the guidance of Chef Keiichi, due to the consistent high-quality food served to guests and innovative menu.

Executive Chef Keiichi Terada began his culinary career at the age of 28 following his training at the acclaimed "Quintessence," a recipient of 3 Michelin stars in the Michelin Guide Tokyo. Launching his career as the executive chef at Tilps, he earned a Michelin star within a 2-month timeframe, setting a record for the quickest recognition in Michelin history at the time. Leveraging his experiences in Michelin-recognized establishments, Chef Terada refined his skills in diverse Japanese culinary techniques and charcoal grilling to lead a Michelin starred restaurant at Makiyaki Ginza Onodera.

"It's truly an honor to be acknowledged again in the Michelin Guide Tokyo for 2024," said Makiyaki Ginza Onodera Executive Chef Keiichi Terada. "Recognition in the Michelin Guide is a grand milestone for every chef, and achieving this prestigious award for four consecutive years is a testament to the exceptional quality that the Onodera brand consistently delivers. This accomplishment would not be possible without the unwavering dedication of the Makiyaki Ginza Onodera staff and team, and I look forward to continue serving the Michelin quality dishes our restaurant has become renowned for to our dedicated patrons."

Sushi Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao added: "I am pleased to announce that our Makiyaki Ginza Onodera establishment has once again been recognized in the Michelin Guide. Our heartfelt thanks go to Keiichi Terada and the entire team at Makiyaki for their steadfast commitment to upholding the Onodera quality our valued customers have come to expect. The Onodera brand takes pride in delivering the utmost quality dishes and experience, and we look forward to expanding our brand presence in the Japanese, United States, and Chinese culinary markets."

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating thirteen premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
Onodera@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Sushi Ginza Onodera



