Motorola Solutions Achieves Record-Breaking Impact Through Fifth Annual Global Months of Service

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / For five remarkable years, Motorola Solutions employees have come together in the spirit of giving back to communities where they live and work - with a competitive twist - during Global Months of Service (GMOS), led by the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

Each September and October, employees in all regions and organizations complete in-person and virtual volunteer activities. At the end of the eight weeks, both the organization and region with the greatest level of volunteer engagement and volunteer hours logged directed a $40,000 USD grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation to a charitable partner of their choice.

This year, employees engaged in volunteer service in record-breaking numbers, supporting over 300 volunteer projects in 43 countries.

Highlights include:

More than 1 in 4 Motorola Solutions employees participated in GMOS, a 26% increase YoY

60,000+ volunteer hours logged, a 27% increase YoY

75+ employee team captains with the Motorola Solutions Foundation to spearhead and encourage participation across their teams

More than $250,000 USD in Foundation donations as a result of volunteer project sponsorships

Project highlights include:

Acts of Kindness :

Virtual: Through our partnership with Project Helping, nearly 600 employees completed virtual care packages for seniors, veterans and cancer patients.

Hunger Relief :

United States: 100 Motorola Solutions employees in Chicago, Boston, New York and Dallas came together to help pack six million meals in support of 9/11 Day.

Humanitarian Helpers :

United Kingdom: United Kingdom-based Motorolans volunteered at Wakefield Hospice Warehouse to sort clothes and other items for resale in the hospice retail outlets.

Let's Get Physical! Health and Wellness Causes

Texas: The Allen, TX office collaborated with The National Breast Cancer Foundation to pack 100 kits that included written encouragement cards and gift items for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment.

The Environment :

Global: Nearly 500 Motorola Solutions employees dedicated two hours to cleaning up their local community for our third annual global cleanup initiative and led in-person projects in 11 locations globally.



Youth Outreach:

Australia: Employees in Australia packed 405 primary school backpacks for disadvantaged children with lunchboxes, exercise books, art supplies, dental hygiene kits and more for Dandelions WA.



First Responder Appreciation:

New York: Employees came together to enhance the Friends of Firefighters building. Friends of Firefighters provides free counseling and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.



Animal Allies

South Florida: Employees partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County to make treats for foster pets, clean kennels and socialize with the animal shelter's furry friends awaiting adoption.

Thank you to all Motorola Solutions employees and local nonprofit partners who help make Global Months of Service an outstanding success each and every year.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the globe to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is solving for safer communities. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that's critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we're solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses - safer everywhere - at www.motorolasolutions.com.

